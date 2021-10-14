The Mountain House girls golf team completed its second consecutive season undefeated in Western Athletic Conference matches.
After going 10-0 in the WAC during the spring 2021 season, which was a shortened version of what would have been their fall 2020 season, the Mustangs went 12-0 in league matches for fall 2021, finishing with a 276-278 win over Beyer High of Modesto on Tuesday at Pheasant Run Golf Club in Chowchilla.
Mountain House Coach Grant Davis said that the Mustangs clinched Tuesday’s match when Kailie Boswell, playing with the final group to finish the round, made a bold approach shot on the ninth hole onto an island green, and was the only player in the group to clear the water surrounding the green. It enabled her to putt out two strokes ahead of her closest competitor, accounting for the two-stroke victory over Beyer.
Freshman Iryana Frahm was the Mustangs’ team leader with a score of 48 on the par-37 course. Sophomore Evelyn Holtz shot 52, junior Taylor Evert scored 55, and sophomore Sophia Thrower and senior Aryssa Leus both shot 62.
The Mustangs play next at the Western Athletic Conference championship tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Manteca Park Golf Course.
The Kimball High golf team has maintained its second-place standing in the Valley Oak League, taking second place overall at the most recent VOL tournament, held on Tuesday at Manteca Park Golf Course.
The Jaguars finished with a score of 557, behind first-place Oakdale (445) and ahead of third-place Sierra (608). Lead golfer for the Jaguars was senior Lovi Vakalahi with a score of 100 on the par 72 course. Closer behind was junior Mari Tsirelas (104) and senior Jasdeep Buttar (106).
Overall lead golfer for the day was Oakdale’s Kaylie Parola, shooting 78.
The Jaguars compete again at the VOL championship tournament at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Micke Grove Golf Links in Lodi.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
Mountain House 276, Beyer 278
Tuesday, Pheasant Run Golf Club, Chowchilla, par 37
Mountain House - Iryana Frahm 48, Evelyn Holtz 52, Taylor Evert 55, Kailie Boswell 59, Sophia Thrower 62, Aryssa Leus 62.
Kimball 276, Central Catholic 324
Oct. 6, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 37
Kimball - Mari Tsirelas 42, Lovi Vakalahi 48, Jasdeep Buttar 59, Jordan Claire 62, Trinity Brown 65, Ayani Oliva 71.
Central Catholic – Samantha McMillen 51, Sophia Rivera 63, Jazzy Rios 66, Neela Lamb 72, Alyssa Luana 72, Brianna Machado 73.
Kimball at Valley Oak League tournament No. 2
Wednesday, Manteca Park Golf Course, par 72
Oakdale 445, Kimball 557, Sierra 608, Manteca NS, East Union NS.
Kimball - Loviana Vakalahi 100, Mari Tsirelas 104, Jasdeep Buttar 106, Jordan Claire 120, Trinity Brown 127, Lucianne Stolte 145.
Tokay 294, Tracy 295
Tuesday, Micke Grove Golf Links, par 36
Tracy - Lauren Hoock 51, Melanie Yanke 54, Emerson Frerichs 56, Hana Yie 66, Zafira Ahmed 68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.