The Mountain House Mustangs’ 26-20 win on Friday over the visiting Weston Ranch Cougars gave Head Coach Jabari Carr and his team a glimpse of what it will take for the Mustangs to keep building momentum into the new season.
“I’m looking for exactly what we just did tonight: Can we battle? Can we roll with the punches? Can we go through adversity? That’s what we want to know and it’s good to know it now,” Carr said. “It wasn’t a perfect game. We didn’t coach perfect, the players didn’t play perfect, but nothing’s really perfect.”
But it was good enough for the Mustangs (2-0) to score first and hold a 14-8 lead at the half. The Cougars threatened to make their comeback in the third quarter when they tied it up 14-14. That was when the Mustangs had to fight to take back the lead and keep it until the end.
Junior quarterback Amare Brooks, who passed for 132 yards on eight of 13 passes and ran the ball 10 times for 71 yards, said his team’s hard work on the field Friday was just an indication of how hard the Mustangs work all week.
“We’re on the right track. We know what we want to do and we’re working for that goal every single day, each and every practice,” Brooks said. “We come to work in the mornings, two days a week lifting, come back and practice more. We’ve got the tools and we’ve got the ability. We’ll just keep going on, keep stacking up wins.”
Brooks added that it’s early enough in the season that the Mustangs can iron out their mistakes, as long as they keep their goals in sight.
“What I see in our team is our resilience. It wasn’t our best game, but we know what we want to work on. We kept playing. Injuries, tiredness, everything. Our fight. We’ll just keep improving from there so everyone will be playing a full four quarters no matter what.”
Carr said that Brooks himself showed resilience and leadership under adversity after his grandfather, Edward Sims, passed away on Wednesday.
“He battled through practice, and he didn’t have the best practice, but he battled the entire time and he led this team.”
The Cougars had more success moving the ball on offense Friday, totaling 347 yards with 161 yards rushing and 186 yards passing, compared to 270 offensive yards for the Mustangs, with 138 yard rushing and 132 yards passing. Key defensive plays for Mountain House tipped the game in the Mustangs’ favor.
Neither team made much progress through their first few possessions, but the Cougars got as close as the Mustangs’ 14-yard line at the end of the first quarter before they fumbled the ball and Mountain House junior Thurmond Thrope picked it up to set up his team’s next drive.
It took 10 plays for the Mustangs to cover 86 yards, including Brooks’ 9-yard touchdown pass to senior Roy Gardner. Senior Montgomery Carey’s kick put the Mustangs up 7-0.
The Cougars got in only three plays before Mountain House senior Izaiah Huizar intercepted a pass from Weston Ranch junior quarterback Jose Aguilar. The Mustangs needed just five plays to cover 36 yards, with Brooks finding junior E.J. Campbell in the end zone for the 21-yard touchdown pass.
Weston Ranch answered with an 80-yard drive led by Aguilar and Cougars junior running back De’Antae Lavan. Aguilar hit sophomore Joshua Mellion for the 19-yard touchdown, and Lavan ran in the 2-point conversion to cut the Mustangs’ lead to 14-8 late in the second quarter.
A couple of turnovers, including an interception for Mountain House senior Vijay Aquino, kept up the intensity for the final minute of the first half.
The Cougars tied it up early in the third quarter, needing just three plays to score. Aguilar again connected with Mellion on a long pass and Lavan followed up with a 19-yard touchdown run, but their 2-point conversion run came up short making it a 14-14 tie.
Midway through the third the Mustangs found their offensive momentum again when Brooks connected with Gardner on a 35-yard pass to the right side. Gardner appeared to have hurt his leg on the landing, and though he walked off the field he did not return for the rest of the game, and finished with four receptions for 100 yards.
That’s when senior Luca Montalvo came in to run the ball for the Mustangs, getting them close enough for Brooks to make a 19-yard run, breaking a tackle along the way, to score again and put Mountain House up 20-14. Montalvo ended up covering 38 yards on 10 carries for the night.
The teams traded possessions for most of the fourth quarter, and the Mustangs scored on a defensive touchdown when Orlando Syph picked up a fumble on the Weston Ranch 45-yard line and ran it in for the score, putting the Mustangs up 26-14.
The Cougars answered with a quick drive, including a 68-yard pass play as Aguilar connected with senior Christopher Buttram, who took the ball in down the right side to cut the Mustangs’ lead to 26-20. The Mustangs were able to run out the clock on their next possession.
The Mustangs will have a bye for Sept. 2, and travel to West High on Sept. 9 to try to make up for their 14-12 loss to the Wolf Pack last year.
“We have some momentum we’re going in with. And we’re just excited,” Carr said. “We’re taking one game at a time. We’ll enjoy this for a night. We tell the kids 24 hours. For coaches it’s 12. We’ll be watching film in the morning and then we’ll get ready for West.”
Mountain House won the junior varsity game 28-0.
Also on Friday, the Tracy High Bulldogs defeated visiting Bishop O’Dowd of Oakland 38-7. The Kimball Jaguars defeated the Lincoln Trojans in Stockton 30-29, and West lost at St. Mary’s in Stockton 58-0.
