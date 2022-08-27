Mountain House beats Weston Ranch

Mountain House High junior quarterback Amare Brooks breaks tackles as he runs through the Weston Ranch defense for a touchdown Friday night at Mountain House.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

The Mountain House Mustangs’ 26-20 win on Friday over the visiting Weston Ranch Cougars gave Head Coach Jabari Carr and his team a glimpse of what it will take for the Mustangs to keep building momentum into the new season.

“I’m looking for exactly what we just did tonight: Can we battle? Can we roll with the punches? Can we go through adversity? That’s what we want to know and it’s good to know it now,” Carr said. “It wasn’t a perfect game. We didn’t coach perfect, the players didn’t play perfect, but nothing’s really perfect.”

