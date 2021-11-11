The Mountain House girls tennis team claimed their place in school history on Wednesday as the first Mustang team to win a Sac-Joaquin Section championship banner.
After winning their fourth Western Athletic Conference title, the team won three playoff matches, including two 9-0 sweeps, to win the SJS Division 4 title. Players agreed that Wednesday’s opponent in the division final, Placer High of Auburn, co-champion of the Foothill Valley League, was one of their toughest opponents yet. That just made the 9-0 win more satisfying.
“Playing our league it’s always a win after win. You know you’re going to get a win,” said Mountain House senior team captain Kylie De Croos. “When we get challenged in tough competition like this, the win feels so much more relieving. It feels like you really accomplished something. We all dominated but it was a tough match for each one of us.”
The Mustangs’ No. 4 singles player, senior Udaiyaa Bommudurai, said that her match, a 7-5, 6-4, win over Placer High’s Ava Doak, Placer, provided some of her best competitive moments of the season.
“My opponent was really good and I was happy to be playing her, because the better your opponent is the better your game is,” she said. “I was actually down 3-5 in the first set. My opponent just needed one more game and she would have won the first set, so I had to fight for every point. It was a tough match, but I won 7-5, 6-4 straight sets.”
De Croos had a similar experience in the No. 6 singles match, where she beat Placer’s Audrey Land 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, to clinch the team match.
“I lost the first set 3-6 and then I buckled down. I knew that I’m a good player, and I knew that this would be the last time I step on to a court in my high school career. I was like, ‘I’m going to get a win today,’ and I won.”
“Winning means so much to me because we’ve worked so hard, especially all of the girls that have been here for 4, 3 years,” De Croos added. “We’ve worked so hard on the court, off the court. I just feels like such a huge victory when we get to win the finals of the sectionals. Who knows what’s going to happen from here? We’re only going to rise.”
This is the fourth year Mountain House High has had a girls tennis team. Prior to that Mountain House High had a coed team. Players agreed that with four WAC titles and now a section title the Mustang team keeps getting better every year.
This year the Mustangs’ 14-0 league record included 11 9-0 sweeps, and Mountain House lost only three sets in league play. They went 21-1 overall, including the three playoff wins – 9-0 against Dixon, 8-1 against Mira Loma, and 9-0 against Placer. Their only loss of the season was to Gregori High of Modesto, 6-3. Gregori ended up as the Central California Athletic League champion, and the No. 4 seed in the SJS Division 1, making it as far as the quarterfinals.
“Every year our team keeps getting better and better with new incoming freshmen,” Bommudurai said. “I’m really proud of us this year and I’m really excited to see what’s next for the Mountain House Lady Mustangs varsity tennis team.”
In Wednesday’s match the Mustangs won four of the six singles matches and all of the doubles matches in straight sets. Freshman Subha Patel took the No. 1 singles spot and defeated her opponent, Placer’s Michelle Schwarzenberg, 7-6, 6-4, in what was probably the longest and toughest match of the day, with a close score all the way through the first set until she won it. Patel started with a lead in the second set but Schwarzenberg pulled ahead 4-3. Patel then won three games in a row to win the set 6-4 and claim the match.
“I think she is one of the better players I played this year,” Patel said. “I just decided to stick with it. I was a little underconfident in the second set when she was up, but I pulled through.”
She establishes herself as the Mustangs’ lead player as her sister, senior Sana Patel, played her last match as a Mustang, a 7-6, 6-4 win over Placer’s Nora Tanovic.
“I’m obviously happy I won the match but I’m sad that it was my last one, because it’s been a good 4 years,” she said. In addition to the league and section titles, she is also the WAC’s three-time singles champion. She’s glad to know that the team will continue to claim success.
“Our team is going to do really well. New people keep coming in year by year that are stronger.
Mountain House 9, Placer 0
Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 Championship
Wednesday, Oak Park, Stockton
Singles
Subha Patel, Mountain House, def. Michelle Schwarzenberg, Placer, 7-6, 6-4.
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Nora Tanovic, Placer, 7-6, 6-4.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Macy Maddox, Placer, 6-3, 6-4.
Udaiyaa Bommudurai, Mountain House, def. Ava Doak, Placer, 7-5, 6-4.
Satya Sanegepalli, Mountain House, def. Rachel Edwards, Placer, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.
Kylie De Croos, Mountain House, def. Audrey Land, Placer, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
Lizzie Su/Anisha Pandey, Mountain House, def. Julianna Jorgensen/Sadie Silberman, Placer, 6-3, 6-2.
Akhila Maganti/Anya Palsson, Mountain House, def. Gia Myers/Alexis Bulgar, Placer, 7-5, 6-1.
Akweley Sai/Akuokor Sai, Mountain House, def. Chloe DeMello/Marissa Gill, Placer, 6-2, 6-3.
