The Mountain House cross country team turned in strong performances at the Western Athletic Conference championship meet, held Oct. 27 at O’Neill Forebay in Santa Nella.
The varsity boys placed second out of seven teams with a score of 65, losing only to league champion Beyer (15). The Mustangs’ lead runner was junior Jeremiah Kenny, running the 3-mile course in 16 minutes, 58.8 seconds, which earned him fifth place overall. Junior Yuji Buczynski was close behind with a sixth place time of 17:03.7, and junior Amartya Poovaiah finished in seventh (17:10.3).
The Mustang varsity girls placed third as a team (49) behind Los Banos (34) and Lathrop (42). Junior Sophia Kwok placed second with a time of 20:52.6 on the 3-mile course.
Both Mountain House freshman sophomore teams placed first. The girls had a team score of 19 with sophomore Corynne Vinson placing first (14:29.7) on the 2-mile course, and Abhirami Nair close behind in second (14:31.1). The boys had a team score of 32, with sophomore Siddharth Putta taking second place (11:45.5).
Western Athletic Conference championships
Oct. 27, O’Neill Forebay, Santa Nella
Varsity boys, 3 miles (56 athletes)
Beyer 15, Mountain House 65, Grace Davis 68, Los Banos 116, Johansen 141, Lathrop 170, Ceres 223.
Mountain House - 5, Jeremiah Kenny, 16:58.8. 6, Yuji Buczynski, 17:03.7. 7, Amartya Poovaiah, 17:10.3. 15, Amitya Thimaiah, 18:34.5. 17, Jayden Frank Key, 18:54.7. 30, Mahit Namburu, 20:34.9. 33, Ameya Puranik, 21:02.3.
Varsity girls, 3 miles (33 athletes)
Los Banos 34, Lathrop 42, Mountain House 49.
Mountain House - 2, Sophia Kwok, 20:52.6. 10, Alishba Ahmed, 23:54.3. 22, Avni Singh, 28:56.2. 25, Elani Khoe, 29:21.3. 26, Lalitha Raichur, 29:45.7.
Freshman-sophomore boys, 2 miles (63 athletes)
Mountain House 32, Grace Davis 69, Los Banos 84, Pacheco 103, Lathrop 131, Ceres 156, Beyer 170, Johansen 186.
Mountain House – 2, Siddharth Putta, 11:45.5. 4, Usman Khan, 12:22.6. 7, Faizon Potprocky, 12:32.0. 8, Tirdaud Rejaly, 12:38.5. 11, James Valentine, 12:49.0. 13, Eidan Mercado, 12:53.1. 17, Michael Rivello, 13:14.7.
Freshman-sophomore girls, 2 miles (45 athletes)
Mountain House 19, Los Banos 43, Lathrop 90, Johansen 96.
Mountain House - 1, Corynne Vinson, 14:29.7. 2, Abhirami Nair, 14:31.1. 5, Sadie Baddas, 15:07.6. 7, Hana Kieffaber, 15:17.2. 9, Natalie Kwok, 15:20.2. 13, Kambrie Lynn Jehs, 15:41.9. 22, Taylor Rhien, 17:08.5.
