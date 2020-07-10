The Mountain House High cross-country team got into its summer workouts this week, gathering on the practice fields behind the high school on Wednesday for some running and flexibility drills.
Hayne Goh, the team’s new coach this year, has experience coaching track and field athletes, including the Junior Mustangs youth team. He said he was learning along with everyone else how to get a team working out in the age of COVID-19.
“It’s good to be out here. I know the kids want to be out here and I do too,” Goh said. “I think the hardest part is social distancing, especially right now. I’m the only coach, and we have 10 (athletes), which is perfect. Any more than 10 and we’ve got to split into other groups.”
Part of the guidelines for high school sports is that athletes must practice in “pods” of no more than 10 people. They also practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet apart from each other.
This week, Mountain House High also started workouts for boys soccer and water polo, with some other fall sports, including girls golf, water polo and volleyball, also under way.
The status of the fall 2020 high school sports season will be confirmed July 20, when the 10 sections from the California Interscholastic Federation meet to determine whether and how the competitive season will proceed.
