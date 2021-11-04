The Mountain House High girls tennis team affirmed its place in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 championship match when the Mustangs defeated Mira Loma High of Sacramento 8-1 at home on Wednesday in the semifinals. The Mustangs now face Placer High of Auburn in the championship match, to be held on Monday at a location to be announced.
In the four years that Mountain House High has had a girls tennis team, the Mustangs have won four consecutive Western Athletic Conference championships. This will be their third trip to playoffs, with no playoffs last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. Now they play for a section title for the first time, having been denied a place in the finals in 2018 and 2019.
“I know that winning it would be the first sectionals for our school, so I think that hopefully if we are to win sections it would mean a lot to me and our team as a whole,” said junior Lizzie Su. She said that even with the string of league championship seasons, their first shot at a section title shows that the team keeps getting better each year.
“I always try to improve over the years. This year we were able to schedule matches with different schools and different teams, which helps us work on different parts of our game.”
Junior Malvika Seth said she goes into the section final knowing that she just needs to relax and play her game.
“I’m pretty confident. I’m excited with the experience overall. Everyone is going there to win. That’s our ultimate goal, but I’m going there to have fun, have a good experience,” she said. She has also seen steady improvement in the Mountain House team.
“Last season was COVID and it was a big mess, but this season we came back stronger and definitely got some better players on the team. We accomplished a lot and the season went by really fast, unexpectedly,” she said, adding that along with her team, she has improved on her own skills. “I’ve definitely seen some improvement, and I’d love to work harder to get better for next season.”
The victory over Mira Loma saw all of the Mustang singles players win in straight sets, none of them losing more than three game. The Mustangs won two of the three doubles matches, including a win in three sets for freshmen Akhila Maganti and Anisha Pandey.
The win follows the Mustangs’ 9-0 victory over Dixon High in their opening match of the Division 4 tournament on Tuesday. The Mustangs won every match with 6-0, 6-0 straight sets, with Dixon forfeiting the No. 3 doubles match.
Woodcreek 8, Tracy 1
Also on Wednesday, the Tracy High tennis team lost its quarterfinal match 8-1 to Woodcreek in Roseville, eliminating Tracy from the playoffs.
Tracy High’s girls advanced to the second round of the SJS Division 2 playoffs with their 7-2 win at McNair High in Stockton on Tuesday. Tracy won four of the six singles matches, with Maryum Syed, Melissa Paul-Vasquez, Harleen Dhillion and Saiyam Nagpal all winning their matches in straight sets, while McNair won the other two singles matches in three sets. Tracy’s doubles teams of Emily Ecclestone/Jenny Noll, Anastasia Karp/Simran Bhatia and Alyssa Noll/Riya Bhatia also won their matches in straight sets.
Mountain House 8, Mira Loma 1
Wednesday, Mountain House High
Singles
Subha Patel, Mountain House, def. Rain Kim, Mira Loma, 6-1, 6-0.
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Keerti Ravula, Mira Loma, 6-0, 6-0.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Annie Maydannith, Mira Loma, 6-1, 6-1.
Udaiyaa Bommudurai, Mountain House, def. Emma Yao, Mira Loma, 6-3, 6-3.
Lizzie Su, Mountain House, def. Mina Hedglin, Mira Loma, 6-2, 6-2.
Satya Sanegepalli, Mountain House, def. Anu Sidhu, Mira Loma, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
Akhila Maganti/Anisha Pandey, Mountain House, def. Franziska Krapf/Divya Mamidi, Mira Loma, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3.
Amrit Gill/Diana Lee, Mira Loma, def. Kylie DeCroos/Anya Palsson, Mountain House, 7-6, 7-5.
Akweley Sai/Akuokor Sai, Mountain House, def. Jessica Jahja/Frida Clemente, Mira Loma, 7-5, 6-0.
Tracy 7, McNair 2
Tuesday, McNair High, Stockton
Singles
Ersai Cong, McNair, def. Anikha Kemshetti, Tracy, 1-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4.
Maryum Syed, Tracy, def. Kim Guerrero, McNair, 6-0, 6-2.
Melissa Paul-Vasquez, Tracy, def. Peixin Yu, McNair, 6-3, 6-3.
Harleen Dhillion, Tracy, def. Viviene Fabro, McNair, 6-1, 6-3.
Saiyam Nagpal, Tracy, def. Marisa Duterte, McNair, 7-6 (4).
Diane Huang, McNair, def. Serena Patel, Tracy, 6-2, 0-6, 6-1.
Doubles
Emily Ecclestone/Jenny Noll, Tracy, def. Victoria Huang/Amirah Ali, McNair, 6-2, 6-1.
Anastasia Karp/Simran Bhatia, Tracy, def. Leilani Lor/Lily Pena, McNair, 6-1, 6-2.
Alyssa Noll/Riya Bhatia, Tracy, def. Trulie Barnett/Karen Escobar, McNair, 6-0, 6-0.
