The Mountain House High swim team traveled to Beyer High in Modesto on Tuesday for Western Athletic Conference competition.
The Mountain House boys outscored Beyer 86-82 in varsity competition even though Beyer had first-place swimmers in nine of the 11 events. Sophomore Colin Sahim was the top swimmer for the Mustangs with a first-place time of 1 minute, 13 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke, and the Mustangs, with the team of Caleb Busuttil, Nicholas Magtibay, Daakshesh Thangavel and Elias Fobert, also won the 200 medley relay (2:02.08). The Mustangs took the second- and third-place spots in seven of the other nine events.
Beyer won nine of the 11 events in the varsity girls competition to beat the Mustangs with a team score of 103.5-63.5. First-place swimmers for the Mustangs included senior Laila Fayed in the 500 freestyle (7:14.61) and sophomore Harsini Prakash in the 100 butterfly (1:45.24).
Mountain House at Beyer
Tuesday, Beyer High, Modeso
Varsity boys: Mountain House 86, Beyer 82
200 medley relay - 1, Caleb Busuttil, Nicholas Magtibay, Daakshesh Thangavel, Elias Fobert, 2:02.08. 2, Colin Sahim, Jonah Tan, Jordan Taylor, Carter Stout, 2:05.54. 4, Yash Natu, Lance Dalida, Preston Wiedner, Tyler Small, 2:12.22.
200 freestyle - 2, Caleb Busuttil, 2:17.43. 3, Rider Matousek, 2:31.77. 4, Tyler Small, 2:37.26.
200 individual medley - 2, Nicholas Magtibay, 2:26.16. 3, Daakshesh Thangavel, 2:34.34. 4, Yash Natu, 3:00.05.
50 freestyle - 3, Elias Fobert, 24.86. 4, Carter Stout, 28.61. 6, Winston Schenck, 32.27.
100 butterfly - 2, Daakshesh Thangavel, 1:14.55. 3, Lance Dalida, 1:15.97. 5, Tyler Small, 1:23.55.
100 freestyle - 2, Caleb Busuttil, 55.83. 3, Elias Fobert, 1:00.65. 4, Preston Wiedner, 1:04.48.
500 freestyle - 2, Winston Schenck, 6:50.39. 3, Jordan Taylor, 7:11.68.
200 freestyle relay - 2, Colin Sahim, Preston Wiedner, Daakshesh Thangavel, Elias Fobert, 1:43.60. 3, Lance Dalida, Jonah Tan, Rider Matousek, Nicholas Magtibay, 1:53.75. 4, Jordan Taylor, Tyler Small, Yash Natu, Carter Stout, 2:00.73.
100 backstroke - 1, Colin Sahim, 1:13.00. 4, Rider Matousek, 1:26.80. 5, Carter Stout, 1:34.79.
100 breaststroke - 2, Nicholas Magtibay, 1:10.75. 3, Jonah Tan, 1:22.80. 6, Preston Wiedner, 1:33.03.
400 freestyle relay - 2, Lance Dalida, Jonah Tan, Caleb Busuttil, Colin Sahim, 4:23.83. 4, Winston Schenck, Rider Matousek, Yash Natu, Jordan Taylor, 4:44.96.
Varsity girls: Beyer 103.5, Mountain House 63.5
200 medley relay - 2, Margherita Zago, Laila Fayed, Harsini Prakash, Sariah Fobert, 2:30.00. 3, Maya Sharma, Amber Jiang, Magan Jiang, Eesha Kolikineni, 2:50.72. 4, Katrina Troncales, Eva Mercado, Trinity Montes, Isabella Morales, 3:33.69.
200 freestyle - 4, Sariah Fobert, 2:52.59. 5, Sangini Gatadi, 3:18.94. 6, Treena Bui, 3:58.43.
200 individual medley - 2, Harsini Prakash, 2:53.39. 3, Margherita Zago, 3:25.11. 4, Magan Jiang, 3:33.08.
50 freestyle - 2, Sariah Fobert, 32.56. 5, Bria Eaquinto, 37.93. 6, Eva Mercado, 42.73.
100 butterfly - 1, Harsini Prakash, 1:45.24. 2, Bria Eaquinto, 1:55.60. 3, Eesha Kolikineni, 2:01.02.
100 freestyle - 4, Katrina Troncales, 1:28.50. 5, Trinity Montes, 1:31.00. 6, Isabella Morales, 1:39.77.
500 freestyle - 1, Laila Fayed, 7:14.61. 3, Margherita Zago, 8:27.55.
200 freestyle relay - 2, Harsini Prakash, Laila Fayed, Sariah Fobert, Margherita Zago, 2:09.90. 4, Eesha Kolikineni, Amber Jiang, Magan Jiang, Sangini Gatadi, 2:26.57. 5, Bria Eaquinto, Katrina Troncales, Eva Mercado, Maya Sharma, 2:51.28.
100 backstroke - 2, Maya Sharma, 1:31.42. 5, Sangini Gatadi, 1:46.29. 6, Isabella Morales, 2:30.20.
100 breaststroke - 3, Laila Fayed, 1:36.16. 4, Amber Jiang, 1:47.99. 6, Treena Bui, 2:17.19.
400 freestyle relay - 3, Amber Jiang, Eesha Kolikineni, Maya Sharma, Bria Eaquinto, 5:53.19. 4, Katrina Troncales, Trinity Montes, Isabella Morales, Treena Bui, 6:47.35.
