The Mountain House girls golf team claimed a decisive victory against three Western Athletic Conference opponents on Tuesday, finishing with a team score of 263 to give the team a 3-0 record to start the season.
The Mustangs finished with a team score of 263, well ahead of second-place Lathrop (287). Mountain House sophomore Sofia Thrower led the field, shooting 46, five strokes better than her closest competitors, including teammates Iryana Frahm, a freshman, and senior Kailie Boswell, who both shot 51.
Mountain House 263, Lathrop 287, Pacheco 315
Tuesday, Pheasant Run Golf Club, Chowchilla
Mountain House - Sofia Thrower 46, Iryana Frahm 51, Kaile Boswell 51, Evelyn Holtz 54, Taylor Evert 61, Eshaal Naveed 67
Lodi 205, Tracy 288
Aug. 24, Woodbridge Golf and Country Club, par 37
Tracy – Micaela Martinez 54, Emerson Frerichs 56, Lauren Hoock 56, Taylor Lynne 59, Melanie Yanke 63, Hana Yie 65.
Tracy 297, Kimball 301
Aug. 26, Tracy Golf and Country Club, par 37
Tracy - Micaela Martinez 53, Emerson Frerichs 57, Melanie Yanke 60, Lauren Hoock 62, Taylor Lynne 65, Hana Yie 78.
Kimball – Lori 49, Jordan 54, M.J. 53, Trinity 75, Jasdeep 70.
