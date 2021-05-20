Mountain House High swept the Western Athletic Conference individual boys tennis championships, played Monday at Wednesday at Central Valley High in Ceres.
Junior Shuv Chakravarty gained league MVP honors after he became the Mustangs’ first-ever Western Athletic Conference boys singles champion. He defeated junior teammate Sreeram Ranga in a close finals match 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
The Mustangs also won the doubles title. Senior exchange student from Italy Davide Clo and sophomore Daakshesh Thangavel had to defeat two tough teams from Mountain House High on their way to victory. In the semifinals they defeated freshmen Daniel Zhang and Zuhair Mughal in three sets and then came back to defeat juniors players Manas Mantri and Samarth Ramesh 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
