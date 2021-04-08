Tennis players from Mountain House High finished at the top of the Western Athletic Conference North Division, with preliminary rounds played last week and Patterson High and the finals played on March 31 at Mountain House High.
Junior Sana Patel is the repeat singles champion. She went into the tournament as the No. 1 seed and won three matches in a row. She defeated Zianna Garcia of Patterson High 6-3, 6-2, and then defeated Adryanna Ege of Davis High 6-1, 6-0. In the final she defeated her teammate, sophomore Malvika Seth, in three sets, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3.
Seth was the No. 2 seed, and defeated Cynthia Madrigal of Beyer High 6-0, 6-4, and Carolina Herrera of Patterson 6-1, 6-2 to get to the final.
Mountain House also had the top doubles team. Sophomores Lizzie Su and Cheon Dela Cruz came in as the No. 2 seed and defeated Ege and Saraiyah Heidelberg-King of Davis 6-1, 6-4, and then defeated the No. 1 seeds from Patterson, Garcia and Morgan Lopez 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 to get to the final.
Su and Dela Cruz faced their teammates, seniors Bella Bucoy and Noor Manjal, and won the final in three sets, including a tiebreaker in the third set, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (3). Bucoy and Manjal, the No. 3 seeds, got to the final by defeating Madrigal and Rayana Arrelano of Beyer High 7-5, 6-1, and senior Erin Su and junior Udaiyaa Bommudurai of Mountain House High 6-2, 6-2.
The tournament concludes a season where the Mustangs won their third consecutive league title, going 11-0 during the season.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.