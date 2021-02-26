The Mountain House High girls tennis team has come out strong in the Mustangs’ first three team matches, sweeping all three matches 9-0.
It’s a good start for a team that had two consecutive championship fall seasons in 2018 and 2019.
Sophomore Malvika Seth, who won her match in the No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-1, said that even with a relatively short season this year she’s enthusiastic for the competition.
“I’m really happy because of the break from distance learning, it just feels really nice to get back to tennis,” she said. “I do want to win every single match. Of course everyone has their ups and downs, some good days and bad days.”
She said that the team got into practice over the summer, and then again right before matches started last week. She figures that her skill level is about where it was when the Mustangs last competed in the fall of 2019.
“Right now I feel like I’m intermediate, getting better of course, but I’m still working on it,” she said. “I have lots of work to do. I want to do much better than last year.”
Junior Sana Patel, the Western Athletic Conference defending singles champion, said her goal is to keep building up her skills and confidence. She won her match on Wednesday 6-0, 6-0 and hopes to keep improving.
“I wasn’t expecting our season to start, but now that it has I’m trying to get back into it,” she said. “I was really excited because I love tennis.”
“I feel like the more better players I play, and the more I beat them, the more confident I will be.”
With the return to athletics much has changed because of COVID-19. There will not be a Sac-Joaquin Section tournament. In the fall of 2019 Patel and Elyse Low competed in the SJS Division 2 singles tournament, and Seth and Saanvi Chilakapati competed at the section doubles tournament.
Mountain House coach Andy Su said that COVID-19 has forced the Western Athletic Conference to rearrange its season this year. The WAC now has 10 teams, with Patterson and Central Valley high schools added this year, and the WAC determined that no team should travel beyond adjacent counties for competition.
That means the league had to be split in half, and Mountain House is in the WAC-North for this year, and will face Beyer and Grace Davis on Modesto, Central Valley of Ceres and Lathrop and Patterson high schools.
So far the Mustangs have defeated Lathrop and Beyer, as well as Tracy High in a non-league match. Mountain House players have won all matches in straight sets, and of those 52 sets the Mustangs won 29 of them 6-0, 6-0. Two doubles matches were played as single-set matches.
The Tracy High girls tennis team hosted Lincoln High of Stockton in the teams’ first Tri-City Athletic League match on Wednesday, and the first athletic contest on the Tracy High campus since last March.
Lincoln won the team match 6-3, winning four of the six singles matches and two doubles matches.
Tracy players taking wins included No. 5 singles player, senior Mysha Mamsa, defeating Lincoln High’s Anshini Parikh 6-0, 6-0, and Tracy No. 6 singles player, freshman Serena Patel, defeated Phiann Setness 7-5, 7-6. Tracy’s No. 1 doubles team of junior Emily Ecclestone and sophomore Janelle Bautista defeated Lincoln’s Jadyn Franzia and Arielle Flores 6-4, 6-3.
Mountain House 9, Lathrop 0
Wednesday, Mountain House High
Singles
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Amanda Fernandez, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-0.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Jocelyn Lat, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-1.
Elyse Low, Mountain House, def. Haily Hunter, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-0.
Katharine Smith, Mountain House, def. Ruby Chavez, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-2.
Bella Bucoy, Mountain House, def. Illianna Garcia-Landa, Lathrop, 6-1, 6-0.
Noor Manjal, Mountain House, def. Godwina Ogbeide, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Udaiya Bommudurai & Erin Su, Mountain House, def. Madilynn Romero & Sara Cervantes-Velazquez, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-0.
Lizzie Su & Cheon Dela Cruz, Mountain House, def. Janelle Lat & Shuhanz Banwait, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-0.
Zahra Fadoo & Sakina Muckadam, Mountain House, def. Madison Nading & Amanda Fernandez, Lathrop, 6-2.
Mountain House 9, Beyer 0
Monday, Mountain House High
Singles
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Cynthia Madrigal, Beyer, 6-1, 6-0
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Rayana Arellano, Beyer, 6-1, 6-1.
Elyse Low, Mountain House, def. Gracie Maldonado-Roberts, Beyer, 6-0, 6-0.
Bella Bucoy, Mountain House, def. Jordan Hodges, Beyer, 6-0, 6-0.
Kylie DeCroos, Mountain House, def. Sophia Adamakis, Beyer, 6-1, 6-1.
Satya Sanegepalli, Mountain House, def. Angela Wong, Beyer, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Udaiya Bommudurai/Erin Su, Mountain House, def. Patricia Trevillyan/Peja Kinsey, Beyer, 6-1, 6-1.
Lizzie Su/Cheon Delacruz, Mountain House, def. Sarah Al Wahled/Mackenzie Murphy, Beyer, 6-0, 6-0.
Noor Manjal/Melissa Paul-Vasquez, Mountain House, def. Caroline Roseman/Leah Kinsey, Beyer, 6-0, 6-0.
Mountain House 9, Tracy 0
Feb. 18, Mountain House High
Singles
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Maryum Syed, Tracy, 6-2, 6-3.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Anikha Kemshetti, Tracy, 6-0, 7-6 (2).
Elyse Low, Mountain House, def. Harleen Dhillon, Tracy, 6-0, 6-1.
Bella Bucoy, Mountain House, def. Saiyam Nagpal, Tracy, 6-2, 6-0.
Kylie DeCroos, Mountain House, def. Mysha Mamsa, Tracy, 6-3. 6-1.
Satya Sanegepalli, Mountain House, def. Jennifer Noll, Tracy, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles
Udaiya Bommudurai/Erin Su, Mountain House, def. Serena Patel/Janelle Bautista, Tracy, 6-0, 6-4.
Lizzie Su/Cheon Delacruz, Mountain House, def. Emily Ecclestone/Alyssa Noll, Tracy, 6-1, 6-0.
Noor Manjal/Melissa Paul-Vasquez, Mountain House, def. Saiyam Nagpal/Jennifer Noll, Tracy, 8-3.
Lincoln 6, Tracy 3
Wednesday, Tracy High
Singles
Liana Galan, Lincoln, def. Anikha Kemshitti, Tracy, 0-6, 4-6.
Grace Greeno, Lincoln, def. Maryurm Syed, Tracy, 6-7, 3-6.
Genevieve Davis, Lincoln, def. Harleen Dhillion, Tracy, 7-6, 0-6, 0-6.
Prabhleem Kaur, Lincoln, def. Saiyam Nagpal, Tracy, 2-6, 2-6.
Mysha Mamsa, Tracy, def. Anshini Parikh , Lincoln, 6-0, 6-0.
Serena Patel, Tracy, def. Phiann Setness, Lincoln, 7-5, 7-6.
Doubles
Emily Ecclestone/Janelle Bautista, Tracy, def. Jadyn Franzia/Arielle Flores, 6-4, 6-3.
Summer Risso/Emily Fujiwara, Lincoln, def. Jennifer Noll/Anastasia Karp, 6-2, 4-6, 2-6.
Lelia Cotton-Rack/Whitney Huang, Lincoln, def. Alyssa Noll/Napatsorn Sapawan, 6-7, 5-10.
