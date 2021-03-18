The Mountain House and Los Banos swim teams held a virtual meet on Tuesday, with each team swimming at their home pools at different times during the afternoon, and then comparing results afterward.
The Mountain House boys outscored Los Banos 118-44, with the Mustangs winning nine of the 11 events.
Mountain House junior Jonah Tan won both the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 15.04 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (6:16.49), and senior Nicholas Magtibay won both the 200 individual medley (2:23.77) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.9).
Also taking first place in their events were sophomore Daakshesh Tangavel in the 50 freestyle (26.95) and sophomore Preston Wiedner in the 100 backstroke (1:11.89).
The Mustangs also won all three relays, including the 200 medley relay (2:01.55), 200 freestyle relay (1:48.12) and 400 freestyle relay (4:12.3).
The Mountain House girls also won their team match, defeating Los Banos 83-73. The Mustangs won five of the 11 events.
Sophomore Harsini Prakash won both the 50 freestyle (29.73) and the 100 freestyle (1:09.2), and junior Maya Sharma won the 100 backstroke (1:22.03). Mountain House also won both the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.91) and the 400 freestyle relay (4:58.61).
Mountain House vs. Los Banos
Tuesday, Mountain House/Los Banos high schools
Varsity boys: Mountain House 118, Los Banos 44
200 medley relay - 1, Mountain House (Carter Stout, Nicholas Magtibay, Daakshesh Thangavel, Elias Fobert), 2:01.55. 2, Mountain House (Colin Sahim, Lance Dalida, Siraj Tej, Caleb Busuttil), 2:15.47. 3, Mountain House (Winston Schenck, Jonah Tan, Jordan Taylor, Tyler Small), 2:17.21.
200 freestyle - 1, Jonah Tan, 2:15.04. 3, Tyler Small, 2:30.66. 4, Winston Schenck, 2:30.97.
200 individual medley - 1, Nicholas Magtibay, 2:23.77. 2, Elias Fobert, 2:27.0. 4, Yash Natu, 2:59.93.
50 freestyle - 1, Daakshesh Thangavel, 26.95. 2, Caleb Busuttil, 27.92. 5, Henry Osburn, 31.64.
100 butterfly - 2, Preston Wiedner, 1:13.81. 3, Colin Sahim, 1:21.12. 4, Jordan Taylor, 1:21.59.
100 freestyle - 2, Carter Stout, 1:04.56. 3, Caleb Busuttil, 1:04.9. 5, Henry Osburn, 1:13.9.
500 freestyle - 1, Jonah Tan, 6:16.49. 2, Rider Matousek, 6:36.31. 4, Siraj Tej, 7:37.58.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Mountain House (Elias Fobert, Preston Wiedner, Nicholas Magtibay, Daakshesh Thangavel), 1:48.12. 3, Mountain House (Lance Dalida, Rider Matousek, Winston Schenck, Caleb Busuttil), 1:57.72. 4, Mountain House (Henry Osburn, Tyler Small, Yash Natu, Colin Sahim), 2:00.97.
100 backstroke - 1, Preston Wiedner, 1:11.89. 3, Carter Stout, 1:17.27. 4, Colin Sahim, 1:22.03.
100 breaststroke - 1, Nicholas Magtibay, 1:09.9. 2, Lance Dalida, 1:23.0. 4, Yash Natu, 1:33.82.
400 freestyle relay - 1, Mountain House (Elias Fobert, Carter Stout, Preston Wiedner, Daakshesh Thangavel), 4:12.3. 3, Mountain House (Rider Matousek, Lance Dalida, Jonah Tan, Winston Schenck), 4:32.75. 4, Mountain House (Tyler Small, Siraj Tej, Yash Natu, Jordan Taylor), 4:48.87.
Varsity girls: Mountain House 83, Los Banos 73
200 medley relay - 2, Mountain House (Margherita Zago, Laila Fayed, Harsini Prakash, Amber Jiang), 2:28.41. 3, Mountain House (Maya Sharma, Magan Jiang, Eesha Kolikineni, Sariah Fobert), 2:44.92. 4, Mountain House (Katrina Troncales, Trinity Montes, Bria Eaquinto, Sangini Gatadi), 3:07.47.
200 freestyle - 3, Magan Jiang, 3:01.25. 4, Bria Eaquinto, 3:06.99. 5, Maya Sharma, 3:07.03.
200 individual medley - 3, Amber Jiang, 3:11.67. 5, Eesha Kolikineni, 3:44.16. 6, Marina Ayad, 4:11.26.
50 freestyle - 1, Harsini Prakash, 29.73. 2, Margherita Zago, 30.22. 4, Eva Mercado, 41.88.
100 butterfly - 3, Sangini Gatadi, 1:42.79. 4, Magan Jiang, 1;46.71. 5, Eesha Kolikineni, 2:00.6.
100 freestyle - 1, Harsini Prakash, 1:09.2. 2, Sariah Fobert, 1;15.84. 4, Maya Sharma, 1:27.4.
500 freestyle - 3, Amber Jiang, 7:57.28.
200 freestyle relay - 1, Mountain House (Bria Eaquinto, Magan Jiang, Eesha Kolikineni, Sangini Gatadi), 1:50.91. 2, Mountain House (Margherita Zago, Sariah Fobert, Laila Fayed, Harsini Prakash), 2:10.57. 4, Mountain House (Marina Ayad, Eva Mercado, Treena Bui, Katrina Troncales), 2:50.61.
100 backstroke - 1, Maya Sharma, 1:22.03. 3, Katrina Troncales, 1:47.73. 5, Marina Ayad, 2:02.7.
100 breaststroke - 2, Laila Fayed, 1:31.57. 4, Trinity Montes, 2:06.75. 5, Treena Bui, 2:06.92.
400 freestyle relay - 1, Mountain House (Laila Fayed, Amber Jiang, Sariah Fobert, Margherita Zago), 4:58.61. 3, Mountain House (Bria Eaquinto, Marina Ayad, Trinity Montes, Sangini Gatadi), 6:10.24. 4, Mountain House (Eva Mercado, Katrina Troncales, Treena Bui, Isabella Morales), 6:28.18.
