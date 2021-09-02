Varsity boys: Inderkum 22, Mountain House 9
The visiting Inderkum team took an early lead at Mountain House High on Wednesday, going up 4-2 after the first quarter and shutting out the Mustangs in the second quarter for an 8-2 halftime lead. Inderkum continued to extend its lead in the second half for the 22-9.
Junior Daakshesh Thangavel was the Mustangs’ offensive leader with five goals, and juniors
Caleb Busuttil, Luke Sorensen and Winston Schenck and sophomore Preston Wiedner each scored a goal.
The Mountain House junior varsity team lost 7-1, with sophomore Mohit Mahajan scoring the Mustangs’ only goal.
Varsity boys: Mountain House 14, Pittsburg 4
The Mountain House boys water polo team opened its fall 2021 season with a 14-4 win at home against Pittsburg High. Team captain Daakshesh Thangavel got the Mustangs off to a strong start with five goals in the first quarter. Winston Schenck and Cameron Valentine scored two goals each, and Carter Stout, Yash Natu, Luke Sorensen, Siraj Tej and Preston Wiedner also scored goals.
Results for the girls teams were not available.
