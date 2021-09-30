The out of four Mountain House High cross-country teams placed first in the most recent Western Athletic Conference meet, held on Tuesday at Eagle Lakes along the San Joaquin River just east of Tracy.
Junior Sophia Kwok led the varsity girls to victory with her first-place finish, running the 5,000-meter course in 23 minutes, 1 second. Her team’s score of 39 edged out Los Banos (40) and Lathrop (41).
The varsity boys placed second (42) behind Beyer High (32) of Modesto. Junior Yuji Buczynski was the Mustangs’ lead runner with a time of 19:02 on the 5,000-meter course.
The Mountain House freshman-sophomore girls won their division with a score of 17. Mountain House sophomore Corynne Vinson won the 2.1-mile race (17:30), and the Mustang frosh-soph boys won their division as well (35), with sophomore James Valentine (14:43) the Mustangs’ lead runner, taking fifth place.
Varsity boys, 5,000 meters (58 athletes)
Beyer 32, Mountain House 42, Los Banos 98, Davis 117, Johansen 131, Lathrop 136, Ceres 140
Mountain House - 4, Yuji Buczynski, 19:02. 7, Jeremiah Kenny, 19:32. 8, Amartya Poovaiah, 19:34. 11, Jayden Frank Key, 20:06. 12, Amitya Thimaiah, 20:06.3. 15, Siddharth Putta, 20:20. 31, Daniel Elizondo, 22:22
Varsity girls, 5,000 meters (27 athletes)
Mountain House 39, Los Banos 40, Lathrop 41
Mountain House - 1, Sophia Kwok, 23:01. 8, Abhirami Nair, 25:27. 16, Natalie Kwok, 28:47. 17, Elani Khoe, 29:33. 18, Katrina Troncales, 29:54. 27, Avni Singh, 37:43
Freshman-sophomore boys, 2.1 miles (71 athletes)
Mountain House 35, Pacheco 57, Davis 75, Los Banos 76, Beyer 141, Lathrop 183, Ceres 188, Johansen 200
Mountain House - 5, James Valentine, 14:43. 6, Usman Khan, 14:51. 7, Faizon Potprocky, 14:56. 8, Eidan Mercado, 15:16. 9, Tirdaud Rejaly, 15:20. 11, Michael Rivello, 15:46. 17, Derek Rubin, 16:26
Freshman-sophomore girls, 2.1 miles (48 athletes)
Mountain House 17, Los Banos 45, Davis 94, Lathrop 100, Johansen 114
Mountain House - 1, Corynne Vinson, 17:30. 3, Sadie Baddas, 18:04. 4, Hana Kieffaber, 18:05. 6, Kambrie Lynn Jehs, 18:10. 7, Alishba Ahmed, 18:23. 13, Lavanya Sindhu, 19:42. 19, Taylor Rhien, 20:37
