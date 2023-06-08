Press release contributed by Anthony Grigsby
The Northern California Officials Association (NCOA) South has begun signing up new basketball referees for the upcoming winter season.
Anthony Grigsby, president of the NCOA-South, said that the 180-referee group is looking for people who want to be more involved in local basketball. The NCOA-South officiates games at 85 high schools in the southern part of the Sac-Joaquin Section, as far south as Le Grande and Los Banos, north to Lodi and San Andreas, east to Tuolumne and Mariposa, and West to Tracy and Patterson.
Grigsby said that this year, the group hopes to add at least 50 new officials, men and women, for the winter 2023-24 season. Experience is helpful but not required, as the NCOA provides training for new and returning officials.
Officials, once they pass the free 21-hour training course and pay a $75 membership fee to NCOA-South, receive a per-game fee for every varsity, junior varsity and freshman contest and tournament they officiate.
For information, go to www.ncoasouth.com and click on the “Become a referee” tab, or call Grigsby at 209-298-5560.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
