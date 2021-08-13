For his first year as the head coach of Tracy High football Jeff Pribble comes in with big expectations.
First of all, it’s the centennial year for Bulldog football, so when Pribble gave a post-scrimmage pep talk to his players after Friday’s Green-Gold Scrimmage in Wayne Schneider Stadium, he reminded them that they’re playing for multiple generations of Bulldogs.
He also wants his players to think for the moment, with the next game on the schedule the most important one as the Bulldogs embark on what certainly will be a challenging year.
“This is our 100th year of football and we talk about the ‘Big Team, Little Me’ concept, and that’s what this is all about at this school,” said Pribble. “It’s been built on pride and tradition. It sucked me in 20 years ago and I’m stuck to it now. I truly believe in what this school does.”
Having previously been the offensive coordinator for the Bulldogs, Pribble is familiar with the players who will make up the fall 2021 squad. Quarterback Drew Frederick was tested early last year when starting quarterback Noah Deneau was injured in the Bulldogs’ game against St. Mary’s. Frederick continued in that starting role and is back as a senior.
Other senior returners who make up the core of the offense include Austin Ho-Sy, Khalil Walls and Dwayne Thomas.
The Bulldogs went 2-3 in the spring and 4-7, including the first round of playoffs, in 2019.
“They’ve embraced the grind that last year was and take advantage of every opportunity. Which continued into the summer,” Pribble said.
“That starts with the seniors,” he added. “When the freshman and sophomores see these seniors show up at 6:45, ready to go at 7, that’s a leadership role to me. That’s where it’s been a group concept that has really brought us together.”
The rest of the players are fast learners.
“I’m most impressed with our ability to be intelligent on the football field right now,” Pribble said. “Our kids are getting lined up and their responsibilities are coming to their brains. Once that happens, I think they’ll be able to react and play some football.”
Pribble has a varsity team of 47 players with a good balance of juniors and seniors, so he expects this year’s successes will carry forward to next year.
“It’s a revolving door with high school football. You lay down the example for the next group to step up.”
He added that Tracy has enough players for a junior varsity team, but it doesn’t appear to be enough players for a freshman team. A third team will mostly depend on how many players signed up this week, the first week of school, and turn out to be eligible.
“If we can’t do it, we’re going to put our kids in a position where they can be successful and not get injured.”
He's getting the team ready for a schedule where the first half of the season against non-league opponents will include two returning league champions. In 2019 both Buhach Colony of Atwater and Vacaville High won their league titles, with Vacaville also going 5-0 in the abbreviated spring 2020-21 season.
“We think Vacaville is going to be a big deal and we’ve got some new competitors that we’re looking forward to,” Pribble said.
The Bulldogs host Kimball High for their opening game next week, and a home game against Buhach Colony follows on Aug. 27. A road trip to Vacaville will be the final game of the pre-league season on Sept. 17, and Tracy will take a bye week to get ready for their toughest Tri-City Athletic League opponents, St. Mary’s on Oct. 1 and Lincoln on Oct. 8.
Tracy High football
Aug. 20 Home vs. Kimball 5/7:15 p.m.
Aug. 27 Home vs. Buhach Colony, Atwater 5/7:15 p.m.
Sept. 3 Away at Franklin, Elk Grove 5/7:15 p.m.
Sept. 10 Away at Pacheco, Los Banos 5/7:15 p.m.
Sept. 17 Away at Vacaville 5/7:15 p.m.
Oct. 1 Home vs. St. Mary's, Stockton 5/7:15 p.m.
Oct. 8 Home vs. Lincoln, Stockton 5/7:15 p.m.
Oct. 15 Away at Lodi 5/7:15 p.m.
Oct. 22 Away at Tokay, Lodi 5/7:15 p.m.
Oct. 29 Home vs. West 5/7:15 p.m.
All Tracy High home games are played in Wayne Schneider Stadium on the Tracy High campus, 315 E. 11th St., with junior varsity at 5 p.m. and varsity at 7:15 p.m.
