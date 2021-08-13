As soon as LaTe’f Grim learned that Kimball High was looking for a new head football coach at the start of the spring 2020-21 season he saw his next opportunity.
“When that situation happened, I came out and watched a couple of games and I liked what I had seen,” he said. “They had a lot of kids returning and I’ve watched and seen that they had kids that fit the system that had already run it in the past.”
Grim had been the head coach for the Brookside Christian football team in Stockton for several years and also more recently was the offensive coordinator at McNair High in Stockton.
He arrived at Kimball High on June 4 and has been putting the team through a high-intensity program ever since, including four days a week over the summer and five days a week for the past three weeks since practice officially started for the Sac-Joaquin Section.
He got right to work building up the team, and plans to field all three levels, with 36 varsity players so far, 21 junior varsity players and 32 freshmen. He credits the influx of new players to a freshman camp the team had this summer.
“Freshman camp was awesome,” Grim said. “It was only 18 at the freshman camp but they went back and told their friends and their friends got kind of excited about where our program is getting ready to head.”
The junior varsity and varsity teams are building on last year, when the Jaguars went 3-2 in the spring season, and on the 2019 season when the Jaguars had their best year in the 10-year history of the program, going 5-5 in the regular season and making playoffs for the first time.
“The JV team is a group of kids who, I think they’re hungry because they didn’t get a chance to really play last year during the COVID season. The varsity is a lot of returning kids, and then you’ve got kids that want to be out here and be part of the new excitement that’s going on.”
The core of the Kimball offense will be senior quarterback Nicholas Coronado. Like last year and the year before, he has a group of receivers – including returning seniors Mason Rivera, Willie Clifton, Dylan Anderson, Eric Gordon and Jerome Nance – that will make the Jaguars’ passing game its biggest threat.
Coronado averaged nearly 313 yards per-game last year with Rivera accounting for most of the receiving yards (114.6) and 10 touchdowns. The previous year as a sophomore Coronado averaged 238.6 yards per-game, the best in the Valley Oak League.
Others coming back from last year include sophomore Bodie Lychak and junior Travis Mariero, who have the potential for multiple roles.
Grim said that as for the newest players, he lets them all know that he sees the past two seasons as a start for building something bigger, and he’s fashioned his practices to be intense workouts from start to finish, primarily to find out who will show up when the Jaguars get into Valley Oak League play.
“We play in the toughest conference with Oakdale, Central Catholic, Manteca, so we’ve got to be in the mix,” he said. “How do you get in the mix? It’s by making sure we come out each day and give 1% better and we’re giving out effort all of the time. That’s what we’re focused on: making sure that we’re playing at a high tempo.”
“I definitely think we’ll have some surprises,” he added. “I think because of the tempo that we practice with, the tempo that we’re going to play the game at, some teams might not be prepared for that, and by the time they adjust it could be a little late.”
Kimball High football
Aug. 20 Away at Tracy 5/7 p.m.
Aug. 27 Home vs. Stagg, Stockton 5/7 p.m.
Sept. 3 Home vs. West 5/7 p.m.
Sept. 10 Away at Escalon 5/7 p.m.
Sept. 17 Home vs. Weston Ranch, Stockton 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 Home vs. Oakdale 5/7 p.m.
Oct. 8 Away at Central Catholic, Modesto 5/7 p.m.
Oct. 15 Home vs. Sierra, Manteca 5/7 p.m.
Oct. 22 Away at Manteca 5/7 p.m.
Oct. 29 Away at East Union, Manteca 5/7 p.m.
All home games are played at Don Nicholson Stadium on the Kimball High campus, 3200 Jaguar Run, with junior varsity at 5 p.m. and varsity kicking off at 7 p.m.
