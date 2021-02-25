The prospect of bringing back more high school athletics this spring improved last week with the California Department of Public Health’s latest guidance on youth recreational adult sports.
On Friday the department released the guidance, which will allow outdoor contact sports to be played once a county reaches a COVID-19 infection rate of 14 new cases per-day for every 100,000 residents. Under Governor Gavin Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, that’s twice the rate that puts a county in the purple “widespread” tier. Once a county’s new case rate dips below seven per-100,000 it goes into the red “substantial” tier.
Non-contact outdoor sports like cross country, golf, tennis, swimming and track and field are allowed now. The new guidance clears the way for baseball, softball, football, soccer and water polo to be played once counties report fewer than 14 cases per-100,000 residents.
For the high-contact sports like football and water polo athletes must be tested for COVID-19 every week. Baseball and softball would not have that requirement, and once the county reaches the red tier no testing will be required for any of those sports.
As of this week San Joaquin County is still in the purple tier with a case rate of 16 per-100,000, still too high to allow those sports, but that number has been steadily decreasing for the past 7 weeks after peaking at 76.7 cases per-100,000 the week ending Jan. 9. The case rate is now the lowest it has been since late November. The case rate in San Joaquin County reached its lowest point, 4.9 per-100,000, well within the red tier, on Oct. 10. That was about 6 weeks after the state started tracking those numbers under Newsom’s Blueprint.
When those sports are set to begin locally will depend on actions by local school districts and leagues. Tracy High Athletic Director Matt Shrout said he is awaiting direction from Tracy Unified School District.
Millennium High Athletic Director Stevi Balsamo said that the new guidance doesn’t change anything for the local charter school’s athletic programs, though the baseball and softball teams are conditioning now with the expectation of soon getting the go-ahead to begin full practices.
Those teams also released schedules that show their competition seasons beginning in April.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.