Entering Year 10 of its existence this fall, Mountain House High has been a massive success in the local area not only academically, but also with its outstanding athletic accomplishments.
The upwards trend of the Mustangs’ sports teams over the last decade was further exclaimed in the spring when 7 of 9 teams either won or tied for their respective Western Athletic Conference (WAC) championships. In that time, the tennis program has become a powerhouse and the track and field team just won its first WAC title ever.
The next natural step in the development of all the programs seems to be establishing an even deeper connection within the local community.
With Mountain House still being a relatively small and developing city, new athletic director Renee Nunn wants the school to become the place to be for not only students, but all residents.
“Generally speaking, there is nothing to do here on a Friday night,” Nunn told the Tracy Press. “So, that’s one of my goals. When I was growing up, for example, you used to live, breathe, and die football. That’s the way it was and I think it’s slowly becoming a thing with this community too. I think it would be amazing if we became that place to be, where everybody went on a Friday night.”
Accomplishing that feat may not be a far-fetched goal for the new Mustangs’ leader. Replacing Guadalupe Galindo, who stepped down at the end of the spring semester after four years in charge, Nunn is excited about how different programs are growing.
Football is the topic on everyone’s lips right now with the new season set to begin this week (at McNair on Aug. 18), and Nunn used head coach Jabari Carr’s team as an example of how the school is continuously taking forward steps.
“What (the development) does is keep our kids here,” Nunn said. “Before, we might have lost kids that wanted to go to a different school or district because we didn’t have a particular sport or the team we had wasn’t that great. But now, we have a football program that has college recruiters out there all the time which is super beneficial.
“We have a few kids every year who sign with different college programs on scholarships. It’s exciting to have so many of them go to 4-year schools and we’re still growing.”
Already well underway in her new role, Nunn became just the third athletic director in the school’s history when she took over earlier this summer. She has taught at all levels within the Lammersville Unified School District (LUSD) over the past 17 years and an evident excitement for what the future holds can be sensed from the way Nunn speaks about her new duty.
Nunn’s journey to becoming an AD was perhaps a little different to some of her counterparts. Without having much of a background in sports, other than being a mom to kids who participate, her passion for the role and unique ideas are set to bring a breath of fresh air to the program.
“I’m really excited. It kind of feels like the place that I was meant to be at,” she added. “It just feels like I’m in the right place. I like to be able to work with students in a different capacity and I’ve always wanted to be in an administrative role.”
Being in the seat she’s in now was indeed always a goal but things didn’t always pan out the way Nunn wanted until recently. She was a part-time AD a couple of years ago where her role consisted of doing about 20 percent of the job – basically an assistant.
Skeptical about it at first, it was then when she realized that this is what she wants to do. “I liked the organization part of it. I like being able to contact people and get things done and make things happen for our kids and coaches,” Nunn said.
All in all, she revealed that being an AD is a mixture of everything she loves about admin. “It’s a little bit of HR, a little bit of (managing) personnel, a little bit of being with the kids and in athletics. It’s all of my favorite things put into one.”
Nunn expressed her excitement to be back on campus and interacting with kids. She is enjoying the new dynamic she is set to live in for the foreseeable future. The way she views sports as an integral part of the community is a great way to kick off her time at the helm and get everyone to buy into her ideas.
“I just like the way that sport connects the kids to their school,” Nunn said. “There are so many kids who get connected in an academic way, especially here. But I think it’s important to get connected in a different way too and sports for some of these kids mean a big deal.”
Having spent her high school years at Oakdale High, Nunn knows how a school where sports are so important to its makeup and culture runs. She is cherishing the opportunity of trying to get more kids involved on the field and in the stands.
With the move into Valley Oak League (VOL) as part of the CIF SJS realignment looming next year, an exciting time for Mountain House sports is ahead. Nunn believes that the infrastructure and staffing is already in place for the program to be competitive in a bigger league and that there is room structurally to make slight adjustments to ensure continued growth.
“I’m not here to run a program, I’m here to build a program,” Nunn said. “I want to add strength and depth to it. A part of this role is also to oversee K-12 in the district. I’m also the athletic director for that and we are working side by side to build that depth from the bottom up so we can establish outside programs that feed athletes to our school.
“It’s neat to see these kids really develop, our training programs develop, and our facilities being used the way that they should be.”
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
