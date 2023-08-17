mhhs ad renee nunn

Mountain House High athletic director Renee Nunn.

 Arion Armeniakos/Tracy Press

Entering Year 10 of its existence this fall, Mountain House High has been a massive success in the local area not only academically, but also with its outstanding athletic accomplishments.

The upwards trend of the Mustangs’ sports teams over the last decade was further exclaimed in the spring when 7 of 9 teams either won or tied for their respective Western Athletic Conference (WAC) championships. In that time, the tennis program has become a powerhouse and the track and field team just won its first WAC title ever.

