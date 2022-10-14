Friday’s homecoming night at Steve Lopez Stadium may just prove to be the closest this young West High varsity football team will get to a Tri-City Athletic League win this season.
Their character and willingness to fight are two things that cannot be questioned despite their record on the campaign having now dropped to 1-7 (0-3 TCAL) in the 34-7 defeat at the hands of Lodi. However, if we erase a couple of huge first half mistakes – the scoreboard reads a different ball game.
The final score was harsh on West. This matchup against the Flames (also 0-2 TCAL heading into this one) was there to be chalked up in the win column. But if there is one thing you cannot bypass in sports, it’s inexperience. And those errors – very characteristic of young teams – have haunted West for most of the season.
“We talk about and stress the small details all the time,” first year head coach William Edwards told the Tracy Press after the game. “And when you’re growing a program, those are the things that are going to make or break you. Right now, we’re not very good at the small details. When we shut down play ‘A’, play ‘B’ we lose our keys and it hurts our kids.”
Lodi’s play ‘A’ – literally and figuratively – could have spelled disaster for West just 17 seconds in as a total collapse within the hosts defensive line allowed Flames’ running back Kaiden Merryman to break through untouched and rush into the end zone for a 55 yard touchdown. The PAT was no good (6-0).
That could have been disastrous as, in theory, it does not take too much for a team on a losing streak to fall back into old habits. However, this West team has something in their makeup that does not allow them to fold, even when things are not going their way. And they responded perfectly.
The connection between senior quarterback Chris Inigo and his favorite receiver, senior J’Vaughn Nibbs, was sensational all night long. The Flames did not have an answer for it and that led to West’s first and only touchdown of the game.
The Wolf Pack got into great field position when Inigo found Nibbs with a tough pass into double coverage – with Nibbs’ athleticism allowing him to complete the play up high for 46 yards. In the red zone, West struggled mightily – until Inigo turned to Nibbs again.
On fourth and goal, Inigo spotted Nibbs on the slant and found his hands for the touchdown – putting the home crowd on their feet. The subsequent PAT was good and the hosts were in the lead at 7-6.
Nibbs put in a spectacular body of work for the Wolf Pack and was a thorn in the side of the Flames’ corners for all 48 minutes. He ended the night with eight receptions for 131 yards. And though West would not find the end zone again for the remainder of the game, their No. 12 was feeling really good.
“I felt like the ball was mine every time it was in the air,” Nibbs said. “That’s always my mentality. I was catching everything. I had a bad game a couple of weeks ago and I had to come back and make up for it on my last homecoming.”
On the loss, the receiver said: “It was a good team effort but we just had some miscommunications. We played really hard in the first quarter and it just slipped away from us. But we will watch film, correct our mistakes, and come back strong.”
Nibbs had a lot of important catches for West but the team as a whole could not convert when in favorable positions after that moment in the opening quarter.
Nibbs’ receptions made up for over half of Inigo’s completions (14-23) on the night, and he arguably should have been targeted even more – especially with the run game not profiting in huge yardage. Junior back Clarence Shavers had a high usage rate with 21 carries but he was able to come up with just 53 yards.
Sophomore back Jamani Hampton chipped in with 24 yards on eight carries. Inigo threw for 153 yards, a touchdown and one pick in total. He added 48 rushing yards on eight carries.
With the West defense playing quite well, a couple of key missed coverages just about took the game away from the offense’s reach. Lodi got back in front at the end of the first when quarterback Matthew Shinn found receiver Brayden Stout inside of West’s 30.
There was decent coverage on the play in the secondary but Stout managed to break a couple of tackles to slip into the end zone for a 52 yard score to make it 13-7.
West got back on the ball and tried to respond again but the Lodi defense held up for the first time in the second quarter. On the other end, the Wolf Pack defended resiliently and almost brought the game to half-time trailing by just one possession. But then the aforementioned inexperience showed again.
With under 30 seconds left in the half, the West secondary overcommitted to a blitz, leaving Stout wide open inside their territory. There was good coverage out wide, but the middle was gaping. The receiver completed the 55 yard play to put Lodi up by 13 at 20-7.
In hindsight, that was the play that iced the game. A mistake of that magnitude – with half time so close – would suck the wind out of any team. And though West did not down their tools after the interval, Lodi managed to hold them out of the end zone and add to the damage.
“I’m proud of the young men,” Edwards said. “I know that the scoreboard doesn’t always reflect it but I’m proud of them. That’s all I got really. We keep fighting. I know that these young men deserve more wins but right now we’re learning. It’s a learning process and there are growing pains and they hurt like hell. That’s what we’re going through.”
Senior middle linebacker Roberto Vargas led the troops on defense with seven tackles. Junior center Jayden Morris had four and junior tackle Victor Alonso had two. Nibbs also chipped in with five tackles on that side of the ball.
With two games left to play, the Wolf Pack will have a couple of more opportunities to end Edwards’ first campaign in charge on a high.
When asked about what he wants to see from his team between now and when the curtains drop, Edwards said: “Just to clean up the small things that we talk about. Have that attention to detail. We keep getting better and then we take two steps back. So I just ask these young men to take those two steps and keep moving forward.”
Stout completed a hat-trick of touchdowns in the third quarter on a cute trick play to make it 27-7 from inside West’s 20. The Flames had one more in them in the fourth when Shinn found tight end Luke Leggitt down the middle in a 1v1 for a 77 yard completion to cap off an evening’s work.
This was a tough loss for the visibly emotional Wolf Pack team and staff to handle because of how close they got. It was within reach. It was going to be huge. But despite the shortcoming, it was also a night where the fruits of the program’s labor showed again – this time in Nibbs.
Edwards’ main goal in pre-season was to help his team improve not only as players but also as individuals. Different guys show those signs of growth every Friday and this homecoming was all about Nibbs’ growth and raw talent. At times, the receiver looked unstoppable.
“I’m proud of him because when I watched him on film (before the season), he was just lazy in everything that he did,” Edwards said. “I asked him at the beginning of the year what he wanted out of this and he told me that he just wanted to get better. So I told him that as long as he doesn’t have one foot in and one out, I will help him grow.
“He’s a great kid and he’s great to have in the program. I just love seeing his growth. Teams know he’s our weapon and we just ask the QB to give him an opportunity to make a play and we will live with the results, and that’s what he did tonight.”
Nibbs’ length, athleticism, and craftiness make him a nightmare for corners to cover. His timing allowed him to win multiple matchups in double coverage against the Flames. He was just too quick, too long, too strong. He also took a moment to reflect on his growth postgame.
“I couldn’t even do ladders last year,” he said. “I came back this off-season and I have just been grinding. Coach (Edwards) has really helped me, I got back to my best and now I’m good. I’m ready to ball out in these last two games. You’re going to see me.”
