West homecoming football

West High senior J’vaughn Nibbs tries to pulls a pass over a Lodi High defender during a carry Friday night at Steve Lopez Stadium.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

Friday’s homecoming night at Steve Lopez Stadium may just prove to be the closest this young West High varsity football team will get to a Tri-City Athletic League win this season. 

Their character and willingness to fight are two things that cannot be questioned despite their record on the campaign having now dropped to 1-7 (0-3 TCAL) in the 34-7 defeat at the hands of Lodi. However, if we erase a couple of huge first half mistakes – the scoreboard reads a different ball game. 

