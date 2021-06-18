When Jamani Woods got an offer to become the new head coach for the Millennium High football team he didn’t hesitate to accept the challenge.
It’s a natural transition for an athlete and coach who made his mark in the fledgling athletic program at the local charter school more than a decade ago. He now wants to see other young men have the same opportunity he had.
“It doesn’t get much better than this,” Woods said on Tuesday before a regular practice with the Falcon team. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I couldn’t miss out on, just to come back to the same stomping grounds where I started at, the same football program that I helped start. Just to come back to get these guys going and carry on the legacy is something that I’m blessed to be able to do.”
“I took the first snap in football history here, so it’s pretty nice how it comes full circle. I just feel like I’m back at home.”
It’s coming up on 10 years since Woods, Millennium High Class of 2012, started his senior year as a multi-sport athlete at the charter school. He started as a freshman on the 2008 Falcon team, the first football team fielded at Millennium High, and held the quarterback job through his senior year in the 2011 fall season, when the Falcons swept all opponents to go 10-0 during the regular season and win the Central California Athletic Alliance banner.
He came back as an assistant coach a couple years later, and also has been an assistant coach at Mountain House High. He was getting ready to start his third season coaching the Mountain House team when LaVale Woods, an assistant coach at Millennium High during Jamani Woods playing days and more recently the head coach for the Falcon football team, called him up to urge him to take the job.
“Right then and there I knew I was ready to go,” Jamani said. “It’s a big responsibility. I’ve only been a position coach or offensive coordinator. I’ve never taken the role of a head coach prior to this, so it was very nerve-wracking, but at the same time very exciting to be able to come back home and get these guys going.”
Jamani Woods is no relation to LaVale Woods, but he is the son of Mike Woods, the Millennium boys basketball coach, and LeVinia Woods, the former athletic director at Millennium High and now a physical education teacher at Mountain House High.
LaVale Woods has been the Falcons’ coach for the past seven years and announced after Millennium’s 22-20 win over Delta Charter on April 17, the Falcons’ only game of the season, that he would be unable to continue coaching the team because of his increased responsibilities at the Tracy Learning Center.
Now after missing nearly the entire 2020-21 season because of COVID-19 closures, the Falcons football team is ready for a new start, and Jamani Woods is ready to take charge.
“It’s pretty much like a clean slate,” Woods said. “I think that’s one of the best times for me to transition into this role, because everything is starting over, starting fresh. We’ve got new faces, new guys. It’s pretty much allowing an easier transition for me into the position of head coach.”
The team has been in workouts for several weeks now, including weekly involvement with Tracy High’s passing league. Woods said that enough players have come out for the team at this point that he hopes to have a junior varsity team in addition to the varsity team. The JV team, he said, would be an opportunity for new players to get some playing time before they transition to the faster pace at the varsity level.
Woods is also eager to build a culture that encourages all players to make the effort for each other, with winning the goal, and the creation of a family-like bond among players and coaches the outcome.
“They need to relate to each other and work with each other and fight through the struggle they’re going to face as a football team, because every team goes through some type of adversity. they’ve just got to be man enough and mentally tough to get through it,” he said.
He also is enthusiastic about his opportunity to be a mentor, and help young players discover how football fits into their lives and their education at Millennium High.
“It’s very fun getting to know the different personalities of these kids, seeing their work ethic. Just getting to know them on a personal level rather than just their football abilities,” he said. “If you sit here and have a conversation with some of these kids you can learn a lot about them and that will help you coach them better.”
