Tracy High senior Cameron Pereira is now part of one of Tracy’s oldest sports traditions.
Pereira was recently named as the 2020-21 recipient of the Peter B. Kyne Award, an honor that dates back to 1927, recognizing the player who is not just a most valuable player, but also a team leader and role model for other players.
Pereira, who has played left tackle and defensive end for the Bulldog varsity team for the past two years, said the award came as a surprise.
“I was pretty shocked. Coming up all four years, I feel like this is a good closure out of my whole high school experience,” he said.
Pereira joined the varsity team at the end of his sophomore season, coming up to play in one regular season game and two playoff games that year. He has been playing since he was a seventh grader with the Tracy Raiders program. That was where he got hooked on the idea that 11 players could join together and each play a unique role in pursuit of a common goal.
“The thing I love about football is the whole team idea, and how everybody has got to play together in order to win,” he said. “If you go out there and do your job you’re going to be successful, and if you put in the work off the field in the weight room and with nutrition you’re going to get things done.”
He also values the role of the student athlete on campus, representing Tracy High as a member of the Bulldog football team and baseball team.
“This whole high school experience with football has been incredible. The coaches, the players, I’ll have them forever, lifelong friends. Ever since freshman year our bond has turned into a family over these four years,” he said.
“My best experience is probably this year. We didn’t know if we were going to get a season, and the guys who stuck through, we formed this bond that I’ve never seen on a team,” he said. “I think this year something flipped and everybody worked together. It was amazing to see.”
Pereira hasn’t decided where he will go next, but expects to continue playing football, most likely at a junior college.
“I was looking to go to a four-year out of high school but with COVID and stuff there was no recruiting my junior year, and then senior year I’ve tried to get in contact, but I feel like JUCO is probably the best route for me right now.”
