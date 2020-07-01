If You Go

Use of Joe Wilson Pool is by reservation only. All activities are limited to 10 participants at a time, except recreational swimming, which is limited to 20 people at a time. Swim lessons are full, but the city will put people on a wait list.

Recreational swim: Noon-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 12:30-5:15 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Cost is $1 for a one-hour session.

Lap swim: Ages 13 and older, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Cost is $1.

Water exercise: Adult/high intensity, 8-8:50 a.m. Monday through Thursday; deep water, 6:45-7:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday; senior/low intensity, 10-10:50 a.m. Saturday. Cost is $4 per class. Ten-visit passes are $35 for an adult pass and $25 for a senior (age 50 and over) pass.

For information: Call 831-6230, go to www.tracyartsandrec.com, email parks@cityoftracy.org, or use GoRequest.