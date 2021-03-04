The West Wolf Pack swim team opened its season on Friday at the Pinkie Phillips Aquatics Center, hosting Tokay High of Lodi for the Tri-City Athletic League competition.
Tokay outscored West on both varsity levels, 102-57 for the girls and 107-28 for the boys.
The highlights for West’s girls included first-place finishes in four of the 11 events. Junior Maria Guiterrez won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 12.84 seconds, junior Jaycee Cogger won the 100 freestyle (1:09.5), and junior Jesi Robles won the 500 freestyle (6:31.94).
West’s girls also won the 200 freestyle relay, with Robles, Guiterrez, senior Courtney Cunningham and sophomore Kalila Shrive finishing with a time of 2:01.27.
For the boys, sophomore Erik Sawander won the 50 freestyle (26.2), and was second in the 500 freestyle (6:50.96).
______________________________________________________________
West vs. Tokay
Friday, West High
Varsity girls: Tokay 102, West 57
200 medley relay - 2, West (Jesi Robles, Courtney Cunningham, Maria Guiterrez, Kalila Shrive), 2:16.04.
200 individual medley - 2, Jesi Robles, 2:35.3. 3, Kalila Shrive, time na.
50 freestyle - 4, Alondra Plascencia, 46.1. 5, Tracy Marron, 51.8. 6, Almendra Plascencia, 53.7.
100 butterfly - 1, Maria Guiterrez, 1:12.84. 3, Courtney Cunningham, 1:34.09.
100 freestyle - 1, Jaycee Cogger, 1:09.5. 5, Sydney Garcia, 1:43.4. 6, Kayla Haliczer, 1:43.69.
500 freestyle - 1, Jesi Robles, 6:31.94. 2, Courtney Cunningham, 7:42.02.
200 freestyle relay - 1, West (Jesi Robles, Courtney Cunningham, Maria Guiterrez, Kalila Shrive), 2:01.27.
100 backstroke - 4, Kayla Haliczer, 1:54.07. 5, Sydney Garcia, 2:06.31.
100 breaststroke - 2, Kalila Shrive, 1:26.63. 4, Maria Guiterrez, 1:28.44.
Varsity boys: Tokay 107, West 28
200 medley relay - 3, West (Christian Roundy, Freddy Mendoza, Erik Sawander, Arsh Muhib), 2:10.2.
200 individual medley - 3, Christian Roundy, 2:58.63.
50 freestyle - 1, Erik Sawander, 26.2. 4, Arsh Muhib, 45.6. 6, Carlos Martinez, 1:05.05.
100 freestyle - 2, Freddy Mendoza, 1:04.0. 4, Christian Roundy, 1:09.0. 6, Arsh Muhib, 1:47.1.
500 freestyle - 2, Erik Sawander, 6:50.96.
200 freestyle relay - 2, West (Erik Sawander, Freddy Mendoza, Christian Roundy, Arsh Muhib, 2:06.38.
100 breaststroke - 2, Freddy Mendoza, 1:17.84.
