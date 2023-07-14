For most high school quarterbacks, having one year of starting experience under their belt heading into their senior year is a privilege.
Mountain House High senior Amare Brooks is one of those players. As a junior starter last fall, he led the Mustangs to a .500 overall season (5-5) while throwing for 974 yards with 13 passing and 3 rushing touchdowns. His passing yards ranked him at No. 13 in CIF SJS Division 3 and second in Western Athletic Conference (WAC).
However, what makes Brooks’ high school career even more unique is that he has been in and around the varsity set up pretty much from the first day he set foot on campus.
Brooks made his varsity debut at the end of his freshman year and his entire journey as a Mustang has been under the watchful eye of head coach Jabari Carr who is heading into his fifth year at the helm of the program.
In many ways, all of this put together is filling everyone within the team with confidence that the program could be heading towards their most special campaign yet.
“Consistency is important,” Carr told the Tracy Press. “We were lucky to get someone like (Amare) who was able to start out on varsity really young. As a result, every year we are able to evaluate what we do as an offense because of him. It changes based on what he does.
“Having the opportunity to work through that with him has been great for me and our offensive coordinator Jaelin Ratliff. To see him develop. Our offense is always based on the players that we have and with him being a leader of that and doing really good things, we have been able to run different offensive schemes because of what he does well.”
Even last season, when Brooks was still coming to terms with his increased leadership role with a core of seniors around him, the offense very much danced to whatever tune he played.
And though the Mustangs did miss out on a trip to the postseason with a 2-5 WAC record and a – in Brooks’ words – shaky end to the season, the Mountain House QB1 laid down some promising foundations to build on ahead of his senior year.
Brooks averaged 97.4 passing yards per game and completed passes at a 54.2 percent clip. The Mustangs were a few clean plays and a stroke of luck away from a terrific campaign. They lost five games by one possession and that was one of the things which helped Brooks keep his head up and grind even harder this off season.
“It gives me confidence because I saw what we could do last season and I saw what some of the guys who are going to be playing bigger roles can do,” Brooks said. “All our games were close, and I know that if we eliminate some little mistakes, we’re going to win them. We just have to learn from those lessons and take them into this season and try to be more consistent.”
Although Carr said that Brooks is not a traditional loud and vocal leader, the quarterback explained how he is actively working on improving that part of his game as he aims to take the team at least one step further in the fall.
Having been able to learn on the job, there are a number of other things that Brooks has been focusing on this summer too. He wants to make sure that no stone is left unturned by the time his Mustangs open their 2023 campaign at McNair High on August 18.
“I feel like I became smarter and just learned a lot (over the past two seasons),” Brooks said. “Especially with Coach Carr going through stuff with me and showing me how to be more calm and collected and make better decisions. So, I feel like I’m going to do well this season and I know what I need to do to be successful with this team.”
When asked about the biggest lesson learned during his junior year, Brooks said: “Don’t get rattled. When you get rattled, everything starts crumbling down. Just stay calm, make mistakes, and forget about them. Move on to the next play. It’s going to happen, but you have to learn to live with them and limit them as much as possible.”
As a young quarterback, errors are inevitably going to creep in here and there. Carr understands that, explaining that he wants Brooks to come to peace with the fact that nothing is ever going to be perfect out on the football field.
A low point of Brooks’ season in 2022 were the 8 picks he threw – some at worse moments than others. However, that’s just part and parcel of the game. Speaking about that, Brooks is determined to keep a clean slate next season. And while that is an extremely tough task at any level, Carr feels that his QB has the work ethic to back that up.
“He always wants to get better, and he always puts his teammates first,” Carr said. “One thing about him, he’s a lead by example guy. I think that’s the biggest thing for a quarterback, especially at the high school level.
“You can have a lot of guys who are really motivational, who talk a lot, but Amare just works. If he makes a mistake, he’s even-keel. If he makes good plays, he’s even-keel. The moment is never too big, never too small – it’s right there in the middle.”
Aiming to throw for over 2,000 passing yards and to rush for over 1,000, Brooks is raring to get back into practice after a two-week summer break. His technical focus is to improve his pocket presence and make faster and smoother reads against opposing defenses.
“I think I did a decent job last year but this year I can get even better and expand on it,” he said. “That will allow me to help the team more as a collective and do my part. I just want to be the best leader I can be for this team. I want to help everybody and bring them up.”
Very soft spoken and level headed, Brooks speaks about football with a beaming sense of excitement. His experience is a major source of reassurance heading into his last dance as a high school athlete.
With several leaders having graduated earlier this year, Brooks will be joined by four other seniors – lineman Nehemiah Williams, linebacker Cedrick Major Jr., tight and defensive end Ryan Holquin, and center Pavan Yeddanapudi – who have been by his side on varsity since his sophomore year to form a new spine of the team.
“Our core is super important,” Carr added. “These guys have won games and they have lost games together. They have been through those trenches, and they have battled through those games and they know what it feels and looks like. That’s huge.
“The teams that have been there are the teams that overcome. It’s great to have a core that is battle tested and we are looking forward to bringing that battle test to the teams that face us.”
Having seen it all and maneuvered his way out of all types of situations as a Mustang, Brooks is looking forward to his senior year not because he hopes that he’s the man for the job, but because he knows that he is.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
