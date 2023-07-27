Millennium High quarterback Niko Garza has only one thing on his mind when he thinks about his fast-approaching senior year as a Falcon, and that is to have no regrets when it is all said and done.
After picking up valuable experience as a starter his junior year, Garza feels more equipped to deliver the goods this fall. He feels better, stronger, and fully committed to emptying the gas tank to ensure his team has a good year.
“I just want to sit down and look back and know that I did everything I could, and I gave it everything I had,” Garza told the Tracy Press when asked about what a successful season would look like for him.
The term the Falcons leader used when talking about his goal for his final campaign at the school was wanting to “go out with a bang.”
The program is trying to lift off under head coach Jamani Woods and though the start of pre-season was a little turbulent with a light turnout, things have since picked up and filled Garza with confidence that a playoff run is possible.
“The team has really come together,” he said. “I’m happy with the guys that we have out here. There might not be a lot of us but I know they’re all ready to work and just as hungry as I am.”
Garza’s commitment to the cause as the leader of the program is admirable. He did not have the smoothest ride last fall when the Falcons went 2-8 overall, 1-2 in the Central California Athletic Alliance (CCAA). However, none of the bruises picked up were without a purpose. There were lessons to be learned there and Garza intends to capitalize on them now.
Deputizing for Woods who is absent this week, assistant coach Christian Espinosa complimented Garza’s overall growth within his position and role in the team.
“There has been a lot of improvement,” he said. “Not only on the field but off it. Going through his reads. Compared to last year, it’s hard to just throw a young guy in there and ask him to succeed. But (Garza) took on the challenge and this year, he’s a senior and has more opportunities to get better and continue leading this team.”
The Falcons only have three seniors heading into the fall. That much youthfulness can be a blessing and a curse. It all really depends on how it is utilized and how it is led. Espinosa is confident in Garza’s leadership and the player himself seems to really enjoy the bigger role.
“I’m just trying to make them feel comfortable and help them fit into the program,” Garza said. “With everything that we’re doing, I just try to help them out if they need anything, make them feel good. The better they feel, the better they play and that makes us all better and the chemistry goes up overall.”
Espinosa added: “It’s always good to have a veteran presence. We’re really leaning on those guys to get ahold of this team and make sure that they really make it their own and build their own culture along with the one we’re building as coaches.”
Shifting his attention to on-field stuff, Garza revealed a deep desire to be more involved on the field. To really become that focal point of his team’s offense that a quarterback needs to be.
The Falcons averaged just 6.7 points per game last fall and Garza believes that the work he has put in will enable him to raise that number significantly. His arguably best game of the season last year came in a 20-6 win over Delta Charter on Oct. 22. Garza went 5-7 for 46 passing yards and a touchdown. He expects more from himself this fall.
“I want to get more touchdown passes, more yards, more of everything,” he said. “Last year was our building year. We were trying to build up that team and coming into this year, I feel like we have our standards set and I’m trying to exceed them.”
How it all turns out in the end remains to be seen but there’s certainly an increased sense of comfort in Garza’s demeanor on and off the practice field. There are less nerves and more raw excitement to suit up with his teammates and create some history for the program.
“My experience made me more confident,” he explained. “I already knew a lot going into last season, but I wasn’t the starter the previous year. So, coming in, it was all new to me. Now, I feel like I have it all set in stone, and I know what to expect. I’m ready to do more.”
Garza also talked about how much he has been able to learn from putting in extra work with his teammates after practice and being able to soak up the knowledge of his coaches for a second year as a starter. “Every day, I’m just trying to get better,” he said.
Espinosa acknowledged how Garza using his experience and improved skillset is becoming clearer with every practice snap. The Falcons will hope that continues when their campaign kicks off against Riverbank High on August 18.
“He has had a lot of growth and he is using that to his advantage,” Espinosa said. “He’s also getting bigger. So, he’s throwing the ball further, getting more accurate and understanding how the plays will develop more. In turn, that’s helping with his leadership because he’s able to tell his guys what he needs from them.”
Trotting off the field after another morning session, avoiding the grass getting too hot for comfort, a playoff run is the constant tune that plays in Garza’s mind. He is determined to help the program develop further this year and make a loud statement on the local scene.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
