It was warm with a light breeze early Monday afternoon in the Kimball High quad area when sophomore quarterback Josiah Wilson emerged from a lifting session in the gym. He was wearing all black and a faint caption on his shirt read “Wandering Alone.”
The phrase is very befitting of the position Wilson – better known amongst his peers as Jojo – plays. When you are the quarterback, you are indeed oftentimes all alone. Once the huddle breaks, all eyes are on you. On every decision you make, on every step you take.
In many ways, being the quarterback is simultaneously the most rewarding and grueling job in the world. The pressure to deliver does not get any higher on a football field. When you perform, you experience the highest of highs. When things go wrong, you feel the lowest of the lows.
The above is why experience is so sought after. Nothing prepares you for the job like the reps you put in. However, even with Wilson’s youth, Jaguars head coach Derek Graves is convinced that Jojo is the man for the job.
“(Wilson) is a special player,” Graves told the Tracy Press. “He’s dedicated to his craft. He’s extremely disciplined and hardworking and he puts in the extra work. The team already fully believes in him, and they believe that we can win the section championship with him as our QB.”
In recent years, the quarterbacks at Kimball have set the bar extremely high. Both Nick Coronado (4,315 passing yards), two years ago, and Jayden McKey (2,283), last fall, led their respective Jaguar teams to the semifinals of the CIF SJS playoffs while being the best in their position in the Valley Oak League and throwing for a combined 6,598 yards.
When asked about that, Graves emphasized on how that is simply the standard for Kimball football. No matter the level of competition, sport is a winning business.
What will be encouraging for those involved with the program is how calmly Wilson responded to the same question. His body language and tone of voice did not change in the slightest from how relaxed they were when he first sat down.
From the way Jojo speaks about his love for the game and passion for the position, it quickly becomes apparent that the right heir to the throne has been selected.
“This sport is everything to me,” Wilson said. “I sleep, breathe, and bleed football. That’s really it. I don’t feel any added pressure (being a sophomore), I just thank Coach Graves for believing in me and now I have to put my head down and grind even more than I was before.”
On the topic of Graves, Wilson appreciates the dynamic his head coach brings into practice every day and as his extension on the field, he is determined to repay his faith in the coming months. “He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had,” he said. “He can be on your helmet when he needs to be and vibe with you other times.”
On one hand, experience can be vital. However, on the flip side, it’s all about character and readiness to shoulder the weight. Not everyone develops at the same pace and Wilson already looks the part physically and sounds it mentally.
In addition, with both Graves and Wilson going into their respective second years at the school, this gives them a unique opportunity to work together for an extended period of time. That doesn’t happen often. The natural next step for Wilson was junior varsity. However, truly special talents don’t come around that often.
Speaking about whether in the long run, it may prove beneficial to have a young quarterback under his wing right now, Graves said: “Yes and no. Of course, you would like somebody with that senior experience, but I am going to be able to help develop him.”
When it comes to helping his new star deal with everything that comes along with being the varsity starter, Graves knows his role as a mentor will be key. Having been in Wilson’s shoes before, there’s arguably nobody better to guide him through this journey.
“Pressure is what you make it,” the Jags head coach added. “We do play to win but it’s just a game at the end of the day. But I’m not going to be easy on (Wilson) because all eyes are on him.
“It won’t be easy during games so I can’t make it easy during practice. I have to be intentional with everything that we do. I have to make sure that he’s ready to compete. Everything is always going to be a work in progress. But the team believes in him, that’s the main thing.”
Despite his tender age, Wilson has experienced adversity in the past when he lost the QB spot during his youth football days, forcing him to play as a receiver. He showed the ability to bounce back and overcame that rough patch by keeping his head up and continuing to work.
Jojo said that gospel music really helps relax him during tough moments. Becoming the QB for the Tracy Rampage reaffirmed him of his purpose on the field.
A self-proclaimed dual threat quarterback, Wilson will add a cutting edge and bring a slightly different look to Graves’ offense in the fall.
Confident in his arm and an adept passer, Wilson also has the wheels necessary to not only get out of trouble and make plays on the fly – but also to cause strategic damage and wreak havoc amongst opposing defenses.
In the spring, Wilson became the first freshman in Kimball history to win the varsity MVP award in track and field. He runs the 100 meters in 11.04 seconds and the 200 in 22.44. In between the lines, his 40 splits are at an eye catching 4.5.
The average 40 for an NFL quarterback is 4.93. Shifty and elusive is the least that can be said about Wilson’s athleticism. “I just like to keep defenses on their heels,” he explained.
Neither Wilson nor Graves are downplaying the fact that Kimball’s new QB1 has a big task on his hands next season. There are standards to uphold and expectations to meet. However, Wilson’s God-given attributes along with his work ethic certainly do breed confidence.
Having played as a receiver, Wilson knows the ins and outs of how an offense operates. He knows what his route runners expect from their quarterback, and he intends to deliver first class air mail on every passing snap.
Despite not yet having made his varsity debut, Graves oozed calmness when talking about Wilson’s leadership and the relationship that he has already built with his all-senior receiving corps. After all, actions will always speak louder than words. Leading by doing is the best way to start laying down the foundations. The rest will follow.
Wilson knows that with every completion, with every touchdown and with every win, his status will continue to grow. As the quarterback, he is the director. He is in charge of choreographing Kimball’s pursuit of greatness next season. The team will go as he goes and as such, Jojo has lofty goals for his first campaign as the Jags’ varsity starter.
“I’d like to reach at least 1,800 total yards this season. 1,000 throwing and 800 rushing,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s hard to become a leader in a team (filled with seniors). I feel like the whole team knows that the QB should be the leader and they give me the floor when it’s my time to speak.
“But I don’t think of all that much. I just try to be the best version of myself, and it all comes down to what I can do and what I can hold myself accountable for.”
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.