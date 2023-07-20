The common denominator when speaking to most quarterbacks at any level is their confidence. They are usually the most assured person on the field. They know exactly what they can do and feel like there is very little they can’t.
West High junior Christian Chacon shares that quality. He speaks of his game and the opportunity to be a starter as a third-year player with impressive calmness.
However, though audibly confident in his abilities and certain that he belongs at this level and beyond, Chacon feels as though some people are still yet to give him the respect that he deserves. When asked about how he would describe his game as a quarterback, the lifelong (now Las Vegas) Raiders fan responded with “surprising.”
“A lot of times, just by the way I look, a lot of people think that I’m not good,” Chacon told the Tracy Press. “But once they see me throw, they’re like ‘Wow, you have an arm!’ And this and that. They’re just surprised by my skill level.”
Self-admittedly, Chacon’s arm is his biggest strength. His size allows him to withstand pressure in the pocket and he has shown consistent ability to throw on the run and across his body during his sophomore campaign as a junior varsity starter.
Chacon’s development in a relatively quick time has been eye-catching. He only decided that he would like to give quarterbacking a shot upon the start of his freshman year after growing frustrated with watching former Raiders QB Derek Carr.
His raw ability and natural talent for the position saw him become the varsity backup in his first year as a member of the Wolf Pack. Being around that environment, despite losing, increased Chacon’s appetite to continue grinding and filled him with confidence that he can not only compete at his level but stand out.
Despite the Wolf Pack’s JV team going winless last fall (0-8, 0-4 TCAL), second year varsity head coach William Edwards is not surprised by his new starter’s individual progress. Chacon made Edwards’ decision to give him the keys to the team quite easy this summer because of the way he applies himself to the work he puts in and the way he absorbs the information necessary to excel in his position.
“He worked on his craft all off season,” Edwards said when asked about what made him go with Chacon as his QB1. “He didn’t pout with the struggles he had last year. He came back eager and willing to learn and to improve.”
As per Edwards, Chacon has everything that a head coach could want in their direct extension on the field. Size, athleticism, strength, brain. However, even with all those attributes, in sport there are no guarantees.
Chacon, though, does not leave anything up to chance. He does not shy away from the grind. As far back as Edwards’ mind can reach throughout his tenure at the program, he can recall Chacon missing just one practice when he asked to be with his family during the birth of his sister. Otherwise, his commitment to the cause is exemplary and does not go unnoticed.
“You want a young man at that position that is going to work,” Edwards said. “Usually, young people will let you know if they’re going to show up in the off season. Some guys don’t and they remove themselves from the opportunity because there is just so much to work on.
“(Chacon) put himself to the fore not only by playing at the JV level, but because he has excelled at everything in the off season – from being strong as a mule in the weight room to having the cognitive ability for the position.”
Ecstatic to have the chance to lead the resurgence of the Wolf Pack program for the next two years, Chacon knows that him becoming QB1 was no fluke. His journey has not been easy but as a man of faith, he knew that he was always going to end up where he’s supposed to be.
Chacon was frustrated as a freshman because he felt as though he could have contributed right away while the team was struggling out on the field. However, a step back helped him re-center his mind, realizing that if he keeps doing what he's doing, the chance will come.
“I really was thinking like, ‘They have me messed up,’ (during his freshman year),” he said. “But then I got to thinking, when I get to college, I probably won’t be an automatic starter because they will have other quarterbacks. So, I just have to get used to the step up in levels as they come and trust that God put me in this situation for a reason. He has my whole story written out.”
Chacon was open about the fact that lacing them up in the NFL is a dream that he will not let go of easily. Becoming a starter his junior year is the natural next step in the right direction. He knows that he has a lot to learn and some developing still to do, however he welcomes the challenge. He’s ready to tackle it head on.
“I feel great (about having two years as a starter),” he said. “I feel like I will be able to learn a lot from this year and progress and get even better. Then, my senior year, I’m just going to go crazy. I hope that I can do even better than I already expect myself to be.”
The quarterback is also excited about the prospect of working closely with Edwards for an extended period of time. A QB coach by trade, Edwards is best suited to guide Chacon through this transition period and the rest of his high school career.
Chacon spoke of his head coach in superlatives, explaining how he is already learning new things from Edwards ahead of the new season.
“I can see myself improving a lot more than I did last year,” he said. “(Edwards) being a QB coach helps me out a lot. He has the same mindset and knows what I’m seeing out on the field. I used to get nervous and throw the ball away every time I came under pressure in the pocket, but he showed me this breathing technique that has helped me stay calm and focus a lot more.”
For Edwards, working with Chacon is like pouring his knowledge onto a sponge eager to absorb every bit of information that can help along his journey towards success.
Having a set quarterback for two years will also help Edwards establish more standards and expectations for the program and try to outdo them when Chacon reaches his senior year. The characteristics that Chacon already has along with those that he will develop with varsity experience could prove invaluable in furthering a program that has had one season with more than one win since 2018 (3). The Wolf Pack’s last winning season came back in 2015.
“You need that senior leadership in any program,” Edwards explained. “It helps the younger group get used to the speed and everything that it takes to be a varsity player. People think that it’s just on the field stuff, but it’s off the field stuff too. It’s maturity.
“Just because there is a number attached to a kid does not mean that he has maturity levels. Then, you have to adjust and help them grow and understand the expectations. With (Chacon), it has been so far so good. He just works. He puts his head down, he takes criticism very well, which you have to at that position, and he just works.”
Aware of the program’s struggles in recent years, the circumstances don’t necessarily take the pressure off Chacon. He doesn’t allow them to. He holds himself up to a certain standard and wants to deliver right away, even though time is on his side.
“I want to win,” he said. “I want to get my name out there and win the games that we should win. I want to let colleges know that I’m here at West High, even though we’re not really a big school or getting talked about a lot right now. But I just want to let them know that I’m ready to play no matter what.
“As a team, I want us to try and keep games close. In games against Tracy High or St. Mary’s, the big schools, I think those will be great opportunities for us all to show out. To show that we are here to play and not mess around.”
On paper Chacon comes in a package that overall looks made for varsity football. That fills Edwards with confidence. He doesn’t worry about his understudy looking out of place. However, how good the immediate fit is and how much more work will need to be done to get to the level necessary can only be verified by competition.
Edwards wants nothing more than for the program to continue taking steps in the right direction and together with Chacon they appear well-equipped to help the Wolf Pack take strides forward.
However, Rome wasn’t built in a day and Edwards knows what he has to do to keep everyone’s feet firmly on the ground. The growing pains are inevitable. The road to success takes time.
“(Chacon) has been in the program and he’s further along as far as the knowledge of the playbook and knowing where everyone belongs,” Edwards explained. “Now, it’s just about getting him that field experience on the varsity level. That can only be done by getting out there. We try as much as possible in practice, but I can’t simulate that.
“But even just his work ethic alone has prepared him for not only success, but also prepared his body and his mind mentally for the failures that he’s going to have. He’s going to have them. But he has to be able to respond and that’s what we look for.
“How do you respond to adversity and failures? Can you bounce back? The kid has passed with flying colors in the off season but again, we won’t know until we know.”
