christian chacon qb spotlight

West High junior quarterback Christian Chacon trying to evade pressure from the Tracy High defense during a junior varsity crosstown rivalry clash last season. 

 Courtesy of Stu Jossey

The common denominator when speaking to most quarterbacks at any level is their confidence. They are usually the most assured person on the field. They know exactly what they can do and feel like there is very little they can’t.

West High junior Christian Chacon shares that quality. He speaks of his game and the opportunity to be a starter as a third-year player with impressive calmness.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.