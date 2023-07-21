In his new starting quarterback – senior Aidan Van Os – Tracy High head coach Jeff Pribble has a player that is all about the team.
Van Os is a Bulldog through and through. The green and gold heritage runs deep within his family and as Aidan gears up for his senior campaign – his first as the QB1 – he wants nothing more than to lead the team to the promised land.
“I’m just excited to win,” he told the Tracy Press while trying to catch his breath midway through a scorching hot pre-season workout at Wayne Schneider Stadium on Wednesday. “I want to develop bonds with these guys like we had last year. Last year’s team was super close and I’m excited to have that same feeling this year.”
As far as personal goals, Van Os doesn’t really play the game that way. His sole focus is the collective. “I just take the games as they come. I’m going to go out there and do whatever it takes to help this team win,” he said.
The majority of Van Os’ development as a quarterback within the program was in a winning environment. That’s all he and fellow returning players know.
Van Os himself got a taste of the winning formula last season. He made six varsity appearances including his first start against Lodi (W 23-7) back in October when Cameron Ross was recovering from a concussion.
In a physically dominant, mostly ground offense, Van Os had just three completions on 10 attempts last fall. However, he tallied up 144 yards on 17 carries, with two touchdowns, to show his exemplary fit into Pribble’s system.
The Bulldogs went 8-3 (4-1 TCAL) and suffered a heartbreaking last-second loss in the first round of the CIF SJS playoffs. The silver lining is that Van Os got some crucial reps in and, with him behind the wheel, the ‘Dogs looked as smooth as ever.
“Having a quarterback like (Van Os) is a privilege in itself,” Pribble said. “He came in last year knowing that he had a kid in front of him and he never let that put him down. He never thought he was being ripped off a position or anything. All he did was take his opportunity and learn exactly what he was supposed to be doing.
“He could have even started for us last year and been productive. You saw not only in the Lodi game, but he came in the West High game and same thing, the offense never skipped a beat. His attitude and effort has gained the respect of the kids around him.”
Full of praise for his team’s new cornerstone, Pribble is impressed with the way Van Os has carried himself this off season – fully embracing his increased leadership role.
As far as being the ultimate team player, Pribble recalled a play from Van Os’ full varsity debut against the Flames where the then junior did not hesitate to put his body on the line as he threw a vicious red zone block to set up a touchdown. That was as much of a show of leadership and commitment to the cause as a coach can ask of any player, let alone their QB.
“He’s just gritty,” Pribble added. “He is all business out here. He leads by his actions and when he does speak up to get a break, everybody seems to rally right behind him.”
Backing up one of TCAL’s best in Ross last season cannot have been easy. The team was winning, and the opportunities were always going to be few and far between for whoever was his deputy. However, when the call came, Van Os clutched the moment with both hands.
The way the team responded to him being the guy in the middle of the huddle was telling of his status within the group and the contagious winning mentality he possesses.
Getting those in-game snaps gave Van Os just enough of a taste of football at the highest level to get back into the lab and get to work all summer. Doing cardio drills with his teammates, he looks stronger and raring to put the pads on for opening night on August 18 (vs. Kimball at home).
Speaking about how valuable last season’s experiences are to him, Van Os said: “They were definitely a confidence booster. I got a feel for the speed of the game, and I know what to expect. The jump from junior varsity to varsity is huge. So, just having that experience, knowing how the game goes and moves at this level, I’m glad I got to have that.”
With a very particular system in place, Pribble is pleased to have someone with a vast knowledge of the playbook take over the steers.
With Van Os, the signature Bulldog offense does not have to change one bit. However, with the senior able to operate in and out of the pocket, Pribble and his coaching staff have the luxury to play around with their schemes if they so wish.
“(Van Os) does provide us with a couple of different options,” Pribble said. “We have been able to put a little extra wrinkle into our offense. He has a nice arm. He had great 7-on-7’s this summer and he’s very confident throwing the ball.
“We’ll see how it all goes once we put pads on, but I don’t think we have anything holding us back. He has nothing that stops us from running our offense the way we want to. He is the guy.”
As far as transitions go, Van Os’ move into the starting role might be one of the smoothest ones you’ll see.
Already a well-respected figure in the locker room and with a level head on his shoulders, the quarterback seems to be thriving with increased responsibilities. Appreciative of how he got received by his elders last season, he wants to provide this year’s newcomers with the exact same experience.
“It’s just about making sure the younger guys can come up and feel welcome and confident,” he said. “That’s the key at this level. Making sure everyone has their confidence and knows that you’re there for them.”
Being a tight knit group is crucial for any team that aims to make a deep run. That’s exactly what these Bulldogs are all about. A lot of them had a front row view of the devastating ending to last fall’s campaign. They do not want to let that happen again and it feels as though the pieces are in place to right those wrongs.
Pribble revealed how it’s huge for Van Os to have that perspective. To now know that it takes to get out of those close game situations with high stakes on the line unscathed. Van Os explained how he channeled that disappointment into fuel for his mind.
“You want to remember it a bit. Just remember the feeling and know that you don’t want to repeat it,” he said. “But you also don’t want to let it affect you going into the season. You want a short-term memory. Move on and keep working.”
When asked about the expectations – on him to perform, on the team to do what they do and win again – Van Os didn’t sound fazed. He said that as a Bulldog, you are very much trained to handle those from within. There is no other way.
“The coaches set the expectations for you, you just have to maintain them,” Van Os explained. “Having those going in, there isn’t too much pressure. You just have to keep doing what the program has been doing. These are all winning coaches. They’ll teach you how to win and what to do.”
All in all, the Bulldogs look to be in very safe hands. You would be hard pressed to find somebody who embodies the ‘Dog culture more than Van Os.
Field generals don’t come more team oriented and motivated than the new Tracy leader and Pribble could not have looked any more assured when dissecting the character that’s going to be in charge of his offense this fall.
“(Van Os) was a youth lineman and he came in here wanting to be something different,” Pribble said. “He learned this offense by becoming a quarterback and when I look at him out there, he’s a Tracy High quarterback that doesn’t want to be anybody else. He just wants to be our quarterback. Somebody that we can appreciate to be out there and lead these guys.
“He doesn’t want to be somebody else. In the gun, throwing the ball 60 times. He has a willingness to be this guy, our guy, that loves Tracy High and wants to be a Tracy Bulldog. That’s what I see.”
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.