All four Tracy Rampage teams followed up their Delta Youth Football League Super Bowl appearances by heading to the inaugural Turkey Bowl in Morgan Hill.
The Junior Novice team played local rival Manteca Cowboys and came away with the win 36-0.
Novice played a tough Antioch Junior Panther team and fell just short in overtime 14-12.
The Jr. Varsity team played the Manteca Jr. Buffaloes who were the runner ups of their Super Bowl in the Central Valley Youth Football and Cheer league. They put up a good fight but ultimately fell 21-6.
In the final game of the day Rampage Varsity squared up against the Manteca Cowboys Varsity who just came off a fresh Super Bowl win over the Tracy Buccs for the CVYFC title. Both teams were undefeated and riding win streaks that date back to previous years. The Cowboys Varsity squad were without a loss over the last 2 years.
Early turnovers caused the Rampage to be down early 14-0, but the team rallied to score 28 unanswered points and win a tough game with a final score of 28-22 to finish off an unblemished 13-0 record.
