The 2011 Tracy Rapids Boys West Coast team won the Brentwood BooFest on Halloween weekend, winning the 11-and-under boys Creeper bracket championship game 4-2 over Contra Costa Azteca.
The Rapids went 3-1 for the tournament, and in the championship game, a rematch against Azteca, the Rapids came back from an early 1-0 deficit to tie up the game 1-1 at halftime. They then played a dominant second half taking charge of the game scoring three goals in a row to pull off the championship victory. Christian Delgado scored three goals in the game and Daniela Cervantes provided the other goal.
Throughout the four games of the tournament both Delgado and Cervantes along with Matthew Richardson sparked the Rapids’ offense while Logan Freitas, Almar Valenzuela, and Ronan Griffin provided strong defensive play backed up by goalies Yuvraj Atwal and Emiliano Hernandez.
“This being the team’s first tournament and showing so well at it, I believe as their coach this new up and coming team has many more championships in them and I am very excited about the team’s future,” said Rapids Coach Nate Perry.
West Coast Soccer had eight teams at the tournaments, including a U9 boys Lil Tremors, who went 2-1, and the U12 boys Aftershocks, who went 3-1.
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
