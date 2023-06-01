mhs athletes of the year

Millennium High seniors Kiana Ablaza (left) and Pierce Real (right) after receiving their respective Athlete of the Year awards in May. 

 Courtesy of Jeffrey Ablaza

Millennium High seniors Pierce Real and Kiana Ablaza are the latest recipients of the prestigious Falcons’ male and female Athlete of the Year awards.

Recognized for their relentless efforts at the tail end of the month of May, the multi-sport duo capped off their respective high school careers with the ultimate honor. They both competed in different sports but had very similar, lasting impacts on the development of their programs.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.