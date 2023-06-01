Millennium High seniors Pierce Real and Kiana Ablaza are the latest recipients of the prestigious Falcons’ male and female Athlete of the Year awards.
Recognized for their relentless efforts at the tail end of the month of May, the multi-sport duo capped off their respective high school careers with the ultimate honor. They both competed in different sports but had very similar, lasting impacts on the development of their programs.
Ablaza was a four-year basketball and track and field athlete while also being part of the girls volleyball team her senior year. Her outstanding performance in the classroom and as an athlete were already recognized earlier this spring when she was awarded the A. Dale Lacky scholarship by the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Set to attend UCLA in the fall, Ablaza is the school record holder in the discus (89-9) and is overall one of the most accomplished track athletes in school history.
Ablaza was also named to the All-League Second Team for her contributions to the basketball team in the winter after helping the team to a 20-win season – posting career highs in points (8.8 per game) and assists (23).
“Being recognized with this award at the end of the year was not only a great way to end my high school career, but my sports career in general,” she told the Tracy Press.
“Being a student-athlete at Millennium wasn’t easy, but I don’t regret a single second of it. Some of my fondest memories were in a Falcon jersey and it is truly an honor to be the representative for all the school’s amazing female athletes.”
Ablaza’s efforts in setting the bar for future Falcons’ student-athletes to reach – both in and out of the classroom – made her a more than worthy candidate for the award. She is set to major in political science when she lands in southern California in a few months’ time.
Before calling it a day on her high school days, Ablaza took some time to reflect on all the hard work she had put in and how she was able to reach the heights she did on such a consistent basis.
“This award is very special to me, and it proves that if you work hard, the benefits will come to you,” she said. “My biggest source of motivation throughout my years at Millennium were my teammates. Seeing all our successes on the court and the track pushed me to be better. As a Falcon, I learned that not everything may be in your favor. But, over everything, you can always count on your team to be.”
As per athletic director Andrew Reyes, “Very few athletes participated in as many programs as (Pierce) Real.” The four-year athlete spent three years on the award-winning Millennium High band and ran cross country, competed in track and field, basketball, football, and volleyball.
Having spent a minimum of two years on all the above teams, Real was named first team All-Defense in football in his senior year.
“It takes a great deal of determination and commitment to hone your craft (in six sports),” Real explained. “Earning this award validated my hard work. It is a representation of my contributions to the athletic program. I was co-captain of several teams and found myself in a leadership position for all of them, helping some enter the athletics scene.”
Taking the terrific end to his high school career in his stride, Real is set to attend CSU Fullerton in the fall after receiving a Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) scholarship with the US Army.
Looking back on the early stages of his development which helped propel him to this point, Real recalled competing against and gaining inspiration from his older brother, and Millennium alum, Vernon.
“He was a stellar athlete and a top student,” Pierce said. “Being born a year apart, we grew with a close bond and a competitive nature. Since I was a late-bloomer, I’d find myself coming up short in nearly all of our competitions, but failing only made my hunger more intense.
“It was then when I began to train in other aspects of sport that were not affected by my size, such as leadership and collaboration. I became a great team player and when I began to grow, I was a better overall athlete.”
Real spoke about those days with real fondness. They really helped mold him into the decorated student-athlete he is today. As he now prepares for the next chapter of his life, one lesson learned on a casual jog stood out in particular.
“(My brother) would often fade into the distance when we started together and (eventually) lap me,” Real revealed. “That’s when he would slow down beside me and ask, ‘Why am I walking at your running pace?’ That’s a quote I hear ringing in my head every time I feel like giving up or taking a playoff. He taught me by example to never give up and to push past your limits.”
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.