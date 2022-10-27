The Tracy High Bulldogs put in an utterly ruthless offensive performance and left no doubts in their domination of the West High Wolf Pack in the 27th Crosstown Classic at the Steve Lopez Stadium.
The playoff bound visitors notched up win number 17 in a rivalry clash that dates back to 1996.
The ‘Dogs (4-1) relentlessly took advantage of every gap the Wolf Pack gave them to win 48-7 and record their fourth Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) victory of the season — further strengthening their bid for a home game to start the postseason next week.
“I appreciated the way my kids took this week seriously,” Tracy head coach Jeff Pribble said afterwards. “No disrespect to West High or anything, but that’s where young people get lost in their minds sometimes. So, it was a little challenging to stay focused all week.
“The last couple of days, though, we were zoned in on what we were doing and our schemes and once we got here and saw they were running what we practiced for, our kids felt comfortable and were pretty aggressive on offense and same thing on defense.”
The ‘Dogs showed their intent very early. After receiving the tip off, returning senior quarterback Cameron Ross sent a 33-yard laser right into the stride of senior receiver Kurtis Maynor to barge into West territory.
From there, junior back Tommy Hayes began doing his damage for the night. He picked up 12-yards on two carries to put the ball onto the Wolf Pack 10 before Maynor darted into the end zone on a handoff in the backfield. The two-point conversion attempt after was no good to keep the score at 6-0, however that was not much of a consolation for the hosts.
Hayes rushed 12 times for 108 yards on the night in another solid shift deputizing for the first string back, senior Mason Meyers. Maynor had two receptions for 48 yards, one carry for 10, and an interception on the defensive end.
Tracy scored a total of six touchdowns in the first half — three in each quarter — to climb out into a commanding 42-0 lead at the break. The Bulldogs found the end zone on every offensive possession but one (took a knee with seconds left before half).
In their final regular season outing, the ‘Dogs also flexed their muscle on defense — limiting the hosts to just one red zone visit and picking off West’s senior quarterback Chris Inigo three times.
The Bulldogs have been humming on both sides of the football the past couple of weeks and will enter the postseason having allowed just two touchdowns over their last two games.
When asked about that statistic, Pribble — a former defensive coordinator — said: “It just keeps our confidence up and really sells that fact that we are out here communicating as a team. That’s what we work on.
“These kids can spread the word amongst 11 people within a four second period and getting 16-year-olds to do that is a challenge as a head coach, a challenge that I feel we’ve done successfully.”
The ‘Dogs continued wounding their opponents in the first quarter when senior corner Isaac Salinas returned an interception from around midfield onto West’s 25. Ross — who only played two series on his first game back from concussion — then found Maynor with a 15-yarder to set up a 10-yard rushing score from junior back David Garcia.
The visitors welcomed back their starting QB with open arms despite junior quarterback Aidan Van Os holding down the fort well and showing promising signs of things to come ahead of next year.
“(Ross) has been doing good all week,” Pribble said. “He was cleared last Friday for the most part but there was no way we were going to take that chance with him. We told him he would get just two series no matter what tonight, just so he had his senior experience against West High kids. He was always coming out of the game after that no matter what as we have faith in Aidan (Van Os) as you saw last week.”
Hayes then piled misery onto the hosts with a four-yard carry to end the first quarter with the scoreboard reading 21-0 Tracy. In the second, the visitors continued to mix things up with Van Os having taken over under center.
Tracy wanted to ensure the game was out of reach before giving virtually the whole roster a run out in the second half. They continued running up the score in the second quarter with junior back Jeremy Haynes punching a score into the end zone from 10 to get things going.
Van Os threw his first varsity touchdown moments later to make it 35-0. He found junior receiver Nathan Costa with a 27-yard end zone dime for a contested catch in single coverage. The quarterback went 3-5 throwing for 60 yards.
Junior linebacker, turned running back, Elijah Gutierrez all but completed the damage and made it 42-0 Tracy with an enormous 44-yard carry, twisting and turning with extreme finesse to break a number of tackles before reaching the end zone.
West grabbed a consolation touchdown with 3:40 left in the third when one of Inigo’s deep efforts found the hands of senior receiver Philip Hill for a 48-yard score. Hill did well to shake off his defender on the route before securing the ball with open field to run into.
The Wolf Pack tested their visitors’ pass defense 38 times with Inigo completing 14 throws for 160 yards. Trusty star receiver, senior J’Vaughn Nibbs, caught seven of them for 54 yards. Hill had two receptions for 64 yards.
Tracy’s Gutierrez delivered the finishing blow of the night late in the third with another rushing touchdown, this time from 20 yards out, and perhaps added a newfound weapon to Pribble’s red zone arsenal moving forward.
With the win, the ‘Dogs look nailed on to host a California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 playoff match next week — a prospect the team is very excited about.
“We’re feeling good and we’re so happy,” senior linebacker Darrian Marieiro said. “We’re glad that it’s home, all the hype will be there, we’re ready to go get some.”
Marieiro also addressed his team’s defensive prowess down the stretch of the regular season and with the playoffs looming. He said: “It’s a big thing for us. Teams going and looking at that in film, trying to figure out their way around us, to have that leverage and knowing that we can stop teams is a very good feeling.”
The Wolf Pack end their first campaign under head coach William Edwards with a 1-9 (0-5 TCAL) record. A season that — all things considered — had a lot of things for the school and the program to be positive about. After all, they are rebuilding from the ground up.
At the end of the day, progress is not always linear. And though the win column may not show it, some solid foundations have been laid down for the future. Edwards will be happy with that having had to teach a chunk of his team how to lift weights and play football from scratch over the past few months.
“What we see on film right now, compared to where we started in the summer, there were times when we were wondering how we were going to get through a game because these kids just did not have enough of a football knowledge to even line up for a quarter. So, we are absolutely proud of these young men. The record doesn’t reflect this team’s growth, that’s the unfortunate part about it. But that’s just the way life is.”
