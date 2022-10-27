Crosstown Classic

Tracy High players hoist the Crosstown Classic trophy after defeating West High Thursday night at Steve Lopez Stadium.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

The Tracy High Bulldogs put in an utterly ruthless offensive performance and left no doubts in their domination of the West High Wolf Pack in the 27th Crosstown Classic at the Steve Lopez Stadium.

The playoff bound visitors notched up win number 17 in a rivalry clash that dates back to 1996.

