Tracy High’s softball team couldn’t produce enough hits to overcome Lincoln High of Stockton in the first game of the season Tuesday at the Tracy Sports Complex.
The Bulldogs’ 3-1 loss saw the Tracy batters struggling at the plate, with the exception of senior outfielder Madison McElley, who drilled a line drive over the centerfield fence to lead off the fifth inning for Tracy’s only run of the game.
“It felt really good off the bat. It was 1-0 (count) and I was just waiting for the perfect pitch,” McElley said. “I was confident with my team coming in. I was pumping them up. I was ready for this game. We’ve just got to come back stronger and work on a few things for the next game.”
Tracy coach Paulette Keeney said that work will include a lot of batting practice.
“We knew Lincoln was going to have good pitching. I’m not sure if we realized how good they was going to be,” Keeney said. “I know we had a lot of strikeouts and that’s something we need to work on in the next few practices: hitting, hitting, hitting, is what we’re going to be doing.”
Lincoln junior pitcher Peja Goold logged 12 strikeouts over seven innings, including eight in a row at the start of the game before Tracy junior Vanessa Lang reached first on a bunt in the third inning and advanced to third on a throwing error. Senior Aaliyah Jenkins also reached on a bunt in the fourth, and McElley, in addition to her fifth-inning home run, singled to right field in the seventh inning.
Keeney said that in spite of no preseason games this year and little opportunity to evaluate where players fit best on the field, the Tracy defense and pitching held up well against Lincoln. She attributes the loss to lack of production at the plate.
“One run, that’s not like us. We are a high-scoring team, so three runs shouldn’t have been enough to win the ball game,” Keeney said. “Our pitching staff did really, really good. Allowing only three runs is great.”
Senior starting pitcher Kaela Jones gave up six hits, struck out six batters and allowed one earned run when Lincoln hit two doubles in the fourth inning. Lincoln scored again in the fifth after a batter walked, another reached on an infield error and two more batters singled with two out to drive in two runs late in the inning.
Junior Hannah Schaller finished the fifth inning and went on to allow two hits and no runs while striking out three batters.
