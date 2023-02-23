Contributed by Kim Parco
The College of Idaho men's ski team was back on the slopes on Sunday, Feb. 19, en route to winning the Northwest Conference for the 2023 season.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 5:35 pm
As has been the case most of the season, Tracy’s Carson Parco led the way for the Yotes, finishing fourth overall in the Giant Slalom with a time of 1:28.19. Will Paquette was the second finisher on the squad, finishing fifth overall with a time of 1:28.71. Cade McIntyre took third on the team, finishing with a time of 1:33.92.
The Yotes finished the season with a total of 195 points, more than 70 points ahead of its next closest competitor, University of Oregon.
For the season, Parco (2nd), Ben Troyer (3rd), Paquette (5th) and McIntyre (9th) were named to the All-Conference team.
Next, the Yotes will next compete at the United States Collegiate Ski Association (USCSA) Western Regionals taking place at Bogus Basin, starting on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
