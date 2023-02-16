Contributed by Kim Parco
The College of Idaho men's ski team was back on the slopes, competing in the giant slalom at Brundage Mountain in McCall last Saturday, Feb. 12 – finishing first overall amongst conference competitors.
The College of Idaho men's ski team was back on the slopes, competing in the giant slalom at Brundage Mountain in McCall last Saturday, Feb. 12 – finishing first overall amongst conference competitors.
Four of the top five skiers were Yotes, as Ben Troyer, Tracy’s Carson Parco, William Paquette, and Cade Mclntyre led the way. Troyer finished second overall with a time of 1:49.05, while Parco was nearly a second behind him at 1:49.98. Paquette finished fourth overall and third on the team with a time of 1:53.53.
On Sunday, in a day of racing with tough conditions, the Yotes men's ski team was able to place three finishers in the top five en route to another conference win.
Troyer and Parco finished second and third overall respectively as they led the way once more. Troyer finished with a time of 54.25 and Parco was right behind with a time of 55.27. Paquette finished third on the squad and fifth overall with a time of 56.95.
Sunday's race only had one run due to poor visibility and deteriorating course conditions. Parco is currently the Northwest Collegiate Ski Conference (NWCSC) points leader.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
