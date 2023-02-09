The College of Idaho men's ski team continued their impressive string of racing last week in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). It was an all-around dominant performance from the Yotes men's skiers on Saturday and Sunday in North Powder, Oregon at Anthony Lakes Resort.

The top finisher for the Yotes Saturday was Tracy’s Carson Parco, who led the squad once more with a second-place overall finish. Parco finished with a combined time of 1:03.50, which was just over a half second behind individual winner Demitri Panos from the University of Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.