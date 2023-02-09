The College of Idaho men's ski team continued their impressive string of racing last week in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). It was an all-around dominant performance from the Yotes men's skiers on Saturday and Sunday in North Powder, Oregon at Anthony Lakes Resort.
The top finisher for the Yotes Saturday was Tracy’s Carson Parco, who led the squad once more with a second-place overall finish. Parco finished with a combined time of 1:03.50, which was just over a half second behind individual winner Demitri Panos from the University of Idaho.
The Yotes were the only team on race day one who had each of their top three skiers finish in the top ten individually. The Yotes would finish ahead of the University of Idaho, who had the individual winner, by a little more than seven seconds, and finishing ahead of third place University of Washington by just over 15 seconds.
Parco then took the individual crown once again Sunday, finishing with a time of just over a minute at 1:00.62.
The Yotes would be the only team on the mountain Sunday to have four skiers finish in the top 10. The Yotes would not only take the win on Sunday, but they would also do so by 20 seconds, as they finished with a combined time of 3:04.13, while the second-place finisher, the University of Washington, would wrap up the qualifiers with a total team time of 3:24.10.
Parco was honored as the College of Idaho’s male Athlete of Week on Jan. 30.
Contributed by Kim Parco.
