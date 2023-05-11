Contributed by Adaurie Dayak, West Coast Soccer
West Coast Terremoto 2013 boys won the NorCal Premier State Cup Championship (B2) last fall, going undefeated in its nine State Cup games.
The brand-new team had improved well over its seasonal play, finishing third in the Dublin Shamrock tournament, then 2nd in the Brentwood BooFest, before winning the State Cup Championship. The team had finished second in league play, earlier in the season.
Heading into the Spring League, the 2013 age group added a number of new players and grew to two teams. The Terremoto team is undefeated in their league and now sits in first place (Silver division) while the second team sits in third place (Bronze division).
The teams’ great successes are attributable to the all-positive coaching and development philosophy countenanced by the club and practiced by the teams’ coaches and training staff.
“We are blessed to have a great group of people surrounding our team,” coach Jim Langford said. “With the positive coaching philosophies we practice, the players can improve greatly with better form that results in winning more games and having more fun.”
“If you play smart, you win,” coach Curtis Aycock added.
The 2013 age group expands to 9 versus 9 on the field in the fall, rather than the current 7 versus 7, which has opened up a few more slots for available players to try out as soon as possible.
Again, two teams at least are expected in that age group to play in the gold and bronze divisions. All positions are welcome.
West Coast Soccer is hosting competitive tryouts for boys and girls born in 2010 through 2013 until May 18.
For boys and girls born in 2005 through 2009, tryouts begin May 22 and will go until June 1. These tryouts are for NorCal Premier Teams and Girls Academy League teams. For more information and registration go to www.westcoastsoccerclub.com.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
