Gregori beats Tracy

Tracy High junior Kenneth Villatoro (left) slides for the ball against a Gregori High player Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

The Tracy High boys’ varsity soccer team suffered a painful 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Gregori Jaguars to start off their pre-season schedule Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.

The Bulldogs came out brave and full of energy, but they were met by a very well drilled Jaguars side that proved a stylistic nightmare to play against. However, that is the exact type of situation Tracy head coach Michael Aguilera wants to see his squad be in.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.