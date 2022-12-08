The Tracy High boys’ varsity soccer team suffered a painful 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Gregori Jaguars to start off their pre-season schedule Wednesday night at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
The Bulldogs came out brave and full of energy, but they were met by a very well drilled Jaguars side that proved a stylistic nightmare to play against. However, that is the exact type of situation Tracy head coach Michael Aguilera wants to see his squad be in.
“I schedule them the hardest opponents that I can get,” Aguilera told the Tracy Press after the game. “I do that on purpose because during our league schedule, we have three really tough opponents every year. So, I just hope that they can see, observe, and experience tough matches and learn how to deal with them.”
The learning curve against Gregori could prove invaluable down the line. Disciplined off the ball, the visitors moved the ball between the lines with relative ease and unlocked the Tracy defense inside the opening five minutes when striker Axel Montes finished well into the bottom corner after being sent in behind the ‘Dogs high line.
That gave the Jaguars the extra confidence that they needed to gain full control of the proceedings. Tracy’s best chance of the half was a long-range free kick from senior midfielder Issac Nawabi that sailed over the bar.
Meanwhile, the visitors continued knocking on the door and were kept out only by admirable defensive effort from the hosts.
The ‘Dogs put their bodies on the line and saved a number of goal scoring opportunities from the Jaguars. However, they were forced to capitulate with eight minutes left in the half.
The sustained pressure from the visitors eventually paid off when Sam Fajardo slid the ball into the feet of Guillermo Castaneda on the far side of the Tracy box before the latter’s sliced shot took a slight deflection and crept into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.
That was what the scoreboard would read at the interval. The hosts were up for the challenge however the visitors were visibly too strong on the day. They had the answers for every question the ‘Dogs asked them.
Aguilera knew that his side would be up against a good team. There is plenty more where that came from too in terms of the next few scrimmages. However, he is not discouraged. There was a strong sense of patience and willingness to continue working from the ‘Dogs leader.
“They’re getting better,” Aguilera said. “Our roster is pretty young, and we don’t have a lot of club experience so from the knowledge of the game standpoint, I would say we’re on the lower side. Whereas from the scrimmages that I’ve scheduled us for, they’re against really high-quality teams.”
The Jags went on to further prove their quality in the second half and their task was made easier for them, unfortunately for the hosts, when junior midfielder Kenneth Villatoro was sent off for dissent after appealing for a penalty with one of the officials.
Not long after, the visitors grabbed their third of the game as a nice passage of play down their right flank saw the ball work its way to the feet of Trey Fox who unleashed a long-range arrow straight into the Tracy top corner.
That, essentially, was game. From that point onwards it was damage limitation for the ‘Dogs who on the contrary continued fighting for a consolation goal.
However, it was the Jags that would get on the scoresheet one more time. Moments after junior defender Austin Roux stopped an inevitable goal with a terrific last-ditch tackle, Gregori got their fourth through Fajardo who emerged with the ball inside the box after a scramble caused by a long throw in and struck his shot too hard for sophomore goalkeeper Aaron Mangskau to handle.
It was a deserved goal for Fajardo who ran the midfield for all 80 minutes. It was a sour ending to the game for the ‘Dogs who fought for the duration of the contest and got nothing in return. However, this early in the season, it’s important to not get too low after losses, nor too high after wins. There is plenty of soccer still to be played.
“They’re trying,” Aguilera said. “We’re teaching them new concepts that we want them to execute, and you can see they are apprehensive at times because of their lack of knowledge, but they’re working hard and I appreciate that.”
