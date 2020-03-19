TCAL's Offensive MVP

Tracy High senior Jose Avalos (left) keeps the ball away from West High senior Zaki Himatullah on Jan. 17 at Wayne Schneider Stadium.

 Glenn Moore/Tracy Press

Tracy High freshman Katie Strong is the Tri-City Athletic League’s MVP for 2019-20 after she and the Bulldogs won their league title and advanced to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 semifinals.

Strong, her team’s scoring leader with 25 goals for the season, tied with Lincoln High sophomore Kaitlyn Garcia for the most in the TCAL, was the top pick in the season-end polling among the TCAL’s coaches.

The Bulldogs were also represented in three of the other four most-valuable categories on the all-league list. Junior Trinity Sandridge shares the Offensive MVP title with Lincoln’s Kaitlyn Garcia, sophomore Ashleigh Garcia shares Midfield MVP honors with Stephanie Torres of St. Mary’s, and junior Madeline Mannina shares Most Valuable Goalie with Natalia Ochoa of St. Mary’s.

The Bulldogs were also well-represented on the all-TCAL list for boys soccer, where senior Jose Avalos was named Offensive MVP. He led the team in goals scored (12) and was also the league’s scoring leader. Senior Brendan Terry also made the top of the list as the TCAL’s Most Valuable Goalie.

Tracy girls, 16-2-1, 8-1-1 TCAL

Katie Strong, freshman, MVP

Trinity Sandridge, junior, Offensive MVP

Ashleigh Garcia, sophomore, Midfield MVP

Madeline Mannina Most Valuable Goalie

Meredith Hagler, senior, first team

Jaden Hall, senior, first team

Taylor Perry, junior, first team

Bailey Gualco, sophomore, first team

Savannah Cordero, freshman, first team

Tracy boys, 8-6-4, 7-1-2 TCAL

Jose Avalos, senior, Offensive MVP

Brendan Terry, senior, Most Valuable Goalie

John Yanez, senior, first team

Mikel Concepcion, senior, first team

Marcelo Solorzano, junior, first team

Aeden Fernandez, junior, first team

Mountain House girls, 13-6-1, 9-4-1 WAC

Carissa Teruya, senior, first team

Yohanna Gizaw, sophomore, first team

Sofia Jimenez, senior, second team

Reina Ramos, sophomore, second team

Brooke Gale, freshman, second team

Mountain House boys, 3-14-2, 2-11-1 WAC

Montgomery Carey, freshman, second team

Millennium girls, 10-10-1, 8-4-0 CCAA

Amber Cook, senior, first team

McKenzie Ardenyi, senior, first team

Aurora Thompson, freshman, first team defense

Karina Zepeda, senior, honorable mention

Alyssa Garza, junior, honorable mention

Millennium boys, 11-4-0, 9-1-0 CCAA

Jorge Espinoza, senior, first team

Harpreet Dhadiala, senior, first team

Brian Arroyo, senior, first team goalkeeper

Yahir Vasquez, junior, first team defense

Carson Edwards, sophomore, honorable mention

Ethan McGee, sophomore, honorable mention

Kimball girls, 14-9-2, 7-3-2 VOL

Danya Gonzalez, senior, first team midfielder

Fayth Hinojosa, senior, first team midfielder

Mariya Hinojosa, sophomore, first team forward

Allyson “Taz” Thompson, sophomore, first team defender

Sarah Perdue, senior, honorable mention defender

Elissa Giuliacci, sophomore, honorable mention midfielder

Charlize Castro, sophomore, honorable mention forward

Kimball boys, 3-15-3, 0-11-1 VOL

Adam Tavares, junior, honorable mention

West girls, 4-13-3, 1-8-1 TCAL

Jessica McNair, senior, first team

Jasmine Cochiaosue, junior, first team

West boys, 7-4-7, 3-2-5 TCAL

No selections

Delta Charter girls, 6-6 MVL

No selections

Delta Charter boys, 2-9-1, 2-6-1 MVL

No selections

Contact Sports Editor Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.