Tracy High freshman Katie Strong is the Tri-City Athletic League’s MVP for 2019-20 after she and the Bulldogs won their league title and advanced to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 semifinals.
Strong, her team’s scoring leader with 25 goals for the season, tied with Lincoln High sophomore Kaitlyn Garcia for the most in the TCAL, was the top pick in the season-end polling among the TCAL’s coaches.
The Bulldogs were also represented in three of the other four most-valuable categories on the all-league list. Junior Trinity Sandridge shares the Offensive MVP title with Lincoln’s Kaitlyn Garcia, sophomore Ashleigh Garcia shares Midfield MVP honors with Stephanie Torres of St. Mary’s, and junior Madeline Mannina shares Most Valuable Goalie with Natalia Ochoa of St. Mary’s.
The Bulldogs were also well-represented on the all-TCAL list for boys soccer, where senior Jose Avalos was named Offensive MVP. He led the team in goals scored (12) and was also the league’s scoring leader. Senior Brendan Terry also made the top of the list as the TCAL’s Most Valuable Goalie.
Tracy girls, 16-2-1, 8-1-1 TCAL
Katie Strong, freshman, MVP
Trinity Sandridge, junior, Offensive MVP
Ashleigh Garcia, sophomore, Midfield MVP
Madeline Mannina Most Valuable Goalie
Meredith Hagler, senior, first team
Jaden Hall, senior, first team
Taylor Perry, junior, first team
Bailey Gualco, sophomore, first team
Savannah Cordero, freshman, first team
Tracy boys, 8-6-4, 7-1-2 TCAL
Jose Avalos, senior, Offensive MVP
Brendan Terry, senior, Most Valuable Goalie
John Yanez, senior, first team
Mikel Concepcion, senior, first team
Marcelo Solorzano, junior, first team
Aeden Fernandez, junior, first team
Mountain House girls, 13-6-1, 9-4-1 WAC
Carissa Teruya, senior, first team
Yohanna Gizaw, sophomore, first team
Sofia Jimenez, senior, second team
Reina Ramos, sophomore, second team
Brooke Gale, freshman, second team
Mountain House boys, 3-14-2, 2-11-1 WAC
Montgomery Carey, freshman, second team
Millennium girls, 10-10-1, 8-4-0 CCAA
Amber Cook, senior, first team
McKenzie Ardenyi, senior, first team
Aurora Thompson, freshman, first team defense
Karina Zepeda, senior, honorable mention
Alyssa Garza, junior, honorable mention
Millennium boys, 11-4-0, 9-1-0 CCAA
Jorge Espinoza, senior, first team
Harpreet Dhadiala, senior, first team
Brian Arroyo, senior, first team goalkeeper
Yahir Vasquez, junior, first team defense
Carson Edwards, sophomore, honorable mention
Ethan McGee, sophomore, honorable mention
Kimball girls, 14-9-2, 7-3-2 VOL
Danya Gonzalez, senior, first team midfielder
Fayth Hinojosa, senior, first team midfielder
Mariya Hinojosa, sophomore, first team forward
Allyson “Taz” Thompson, sophomore, first team defender
Sarah Perdue, senior, honorable mention defender
Elissa Giuliacci, sophomore, honorable mention midfielder
Charlize Castro, sophomore, honorable mention forward
Kimball boys, 3-15-3, 0-11-1 VOL
Adam Tavares, junior, honorable mention
West girls, 4-13-3, 1-8-1 TCAL
Jessica McNair, senior, first team
Jasmine Cochiaosue, junior, first team
West boys, 7-4-7, 3-2-5 TCAL
No selections
Delta Charter girls, 6-6 MVL
No selections
Delta Charter boys, 2-9-1, 2-6-1 MVL
No selections
