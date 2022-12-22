The Delta Charter High boys’ varsity soccer team became the first team in program history to win three straight games in a season when they dominated the Big Valley Christian Lions in an 8-2 win on Tuesday.
The Dragons controlled proceedings from start to finish and were ruthless in front of goal en route to their third Mountain Valley League (MVL) win of the season (now 3-1).
The victory also brought the team closer to another historical achievement as they are now one win away from tying the all-time winningest season for the program (four wins in 2012). After the game, head coach Steve Dulkevich was beaming with pride when speaking about his players and the way they’ve applied themselves to put together this strong run.
“I think our record coming out of this game is proof of their hard work and dedication,” Dulkevich said. “I have a great roster. Every practice, I have about 20 boys here consistently. Every practice, they are putting in the time, energy, and work and I think they’re starting to see a little bit of benefit from that. This has been a wonderful start.”
The Dragons piled bodies forward early against the Lions — applying heavy pressure deep into the opposition half and not allowing the visitors any territory. The intensity and great energy paid off handsomely with a couple of goals inside the opening 10 minutes.
The hosts drew first blood through a lovely cushioned header from striker Caleb Balcita after a great sequence of play from the whole team.
It all started when defender Austin Dulkevich sniffed out danger and broke up a Lions attack with a terrific tackle in his own half before progressing the ball forward. A well worked move down the right flank saw forward Juan Hernandez get on the ball and send a delicious cross Balcita’s way which the latter was able to nod home.
Hernandez then turned finisher moments later as he calmly slotted a penalty kick into the bottom left corner to put the Dragons up 2-0 after midfielder Jaylen West was fouled in the buildup.
“I was pleased with the boys,” Coach Dulkevich added. “They came out strong, they played hard and with a lot of heart. They executed the game plan very well from start to finish. I knew the other team didn’t have a lot of subs so I wanted us to press hard and press fast. I wanted them to get tired and step away from their game and the boys did it perfectly.”
West was a sure point in the hosts’ midfield, regulating the tempo and not afraid to get on the ball in key moments to take care of possession for the Dragons. Austin Dulkevich was the enforcer at the back, offering great protection to his teammates and breaking up the very few threatening Lions attacks in the first half.
Austin spoke about the feel-good factor in the camp and what getting off to such a good start means to him and his teammates.
“We’re 3-1 right now so it’s not bad,” he said. “This feels a lot better for us confidence-wise. Confidence last year was down. No one took this seriously. But this year, I think we can actually take this seriously because we’re already 3-1, so maybe we can actually do something this year.”
The Dragons went on to add two more in the first half. Balcita netted his second as Delta continued to fight for 50-50’s and second balls despite being in the lead. Midfielder Cameron Dulkevich created the goal by not giving up on his own heavy touch and seeing the ball bounce off him on an attempted clearance to fall right into Balcita’s path to tip it home.
Midfielder Isaac Sweeden pounced on a mistake from the visitors’ goalkeeper — a bad giveaway from a goal kick — to punch home the fourth and give the hosts a healthy lead at the break.
The Dragons picked up right where they left off in the second and added three more goals in rather quick time.
Hernandez got his second with a neat finish from inside the box after a great delivery from the wing. Austin Dulkevich then scored one of the goals of the day with a mazy solo run that saw him slalom between multiple Lions defenders before firing a low driven distance shot into the net to make it 6-0.
A nice play from a throw-in down the left-hand side saw forward Juan Diego Gutierrez get on the end of the sequence and smash the ball home from close range for the Dragons’ seventh.
The hosts lost their shutout inside the last 15 minutes after a couple of wonderful strikes from outside of the box saw the Lions grab two goals — leaving the Dragons’ goalkeeper Jose Villanueva with no chance.
However, Delta were able to sandwich one more goal in between the Big Valley consolations as Andrew Ortiz put away the second penalty kick of the day after Sweeden was brought down in the area.
The morale in the camp is very high to start this winter. That was evident in the aftermath as the players rejoiced following the full-time whistle — even when Dulkevich pointed out that the slight drop off in intensity cost them their clean sheet.
It’s always better to learn in wins than in losses and despite conceding twice late on, the Dragons still put in a terrific performance to extend their historic run and put themselves in a great position in the fight for playoffs.
