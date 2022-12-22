The Delta Charter High boys’ varsity soccer team became the first team in program history to win three straight games in a season when they dominated the Big Valley Christian Lions in an 8-2 win on Tuesday.

The Dragons controlled proceedings from start to finish and were ruthless in front of goal en route to their third Mountain Valley League (MVL) win of the season (now 3-1).

Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.

