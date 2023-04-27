Contributed by Troy Dayak, West Coast Soccer
The Girls Academy (GA) is the leading youth development platform for the best female soccer players in the United States. They are the only national youth soccer platform that represents the collective vision of member clubs and actively engages the voice of the players to take real ownership of the league.
They embrace the desire of club members and players to maintain an unrivaled standard of excellence in coaching, competition, and regional and national showcase events throughout the year and are committed to cultivating an environment that empowers each player to reach their best potential as an exceptional athlete and human being by celebrating the player's journey with a lifelong love of the game through competition, showcases, and camaraderie.
Tracy’s Legacy Fields sports complex was chosen to host the event for the second time in three years for the GA Northwest Talent ID. The event identifies the top 5 players in each GA Northwest team for the 2006-2009 girls age groups.
144 top players in the U14-U17 age groups from all over Northern California came to show their abilities at a one-day event that included a morning training session performed by top licensed coaches in the GA, and an afternoon game in front of college coaches and US talent scouts.
Each player was provided a full Adidas GA training kit which included a jersey, shorts and socks. Tracy resident and founder of West Coast Soccer Club Troy Dayak directed the event.
“This was a great event for the kids and our staff did an amazing job. It was a pleasure working with such professionals,” Dayak said.
The players were split up into two teams per age group for the game and the specialized licensed coaches ran the training topic for the event. After the morning session, the players all had lunch and then came back to play with the same morning team they trained with.
College coaches from all around came to witness the players train and then play a game. Some of the college programs included Fresno State, Sacramento State, Stanislaus State, Delta College, San Jose State, UC Davis, UC Merced and even some coaches from out of state (Washington State) flew in to see the talent.
“We were treated very professionally, the training session was fun and I loved competing in the game with such great players” said Adriana Paneda, a central defender for West Coasts ‘06 GA Krossfire team.
“It was so awesome to be able to have this event here in Tracy where we practice and play our home games,” said Taylor Salzman, one of the ‘06 team captains.
Rachel Warter was born in 2009 but plays up on the West Coast ‘08 GA team. “I was honored to be chosen to represent my age group and loved practicing and playing with the best soccer players in NorCal,” she said.
“The City of Tracy parks is proud to host such a prestigious event that attracts the best local talent,” Tracy Parks Director Brian MacDonald said. “We like seeing players, parents and college coaches from all over Northern California coming to visit Tracy and using our soccer fields at Legacy.”
