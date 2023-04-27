Contributed by Troy Dayak, West Coast Soccer

The Girls Academy (GA) is the leading youth development platform for the best female soccer players in the United States. They are the only national youth soccer platform that represents the collective vision of member clubs and actively engages the voice of the players to take real ownership of the league.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.