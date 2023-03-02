The Kimball High boys soccer team ended their 2022-23 season with their heads held high despite suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Piedmont High Highlanders in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division 4 NorCal tournament.
Although the last two games of their winter season ended in losses, the Jags have plenty to be excited about after becoming the first team in program history to ever reach the postseason under head coach Bryce Lassiter’s tutelage.
In the end, the Jags not only made a playoff appearance — they made serious noise too. Kimball put their best foot forward in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section D4 playoffs, reaching the championships game in fine fashion before losing to the top seeded Livingston Wolves 3-0 at Cosumnes River College on Feb. 20.
Following the defeat, the Jags finally had some time to regroup after a grueling section run which included one overtime and one penalty shootout win to reach the grand finale.
However, as sectional runners-up, they secured qualification to the NorCals and just missed out on a first-round home game. Instead, the Jags — seeded at No. 5 — had to travel to San Leandro to face the No. 4 Highlanders at Burrell Field.
A season ending defeat followed after 80 minutes of play, but the history made and the foundations laid for the future of the program will last forever — with plenty of juniors set to return wiser in this experience to try and bring silverware home next season.
