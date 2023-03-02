The Kimball High boys soccer team ended their 2022-23 season with their heads held high despite suffering a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Piedmont High Highlanders in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Division 4 NorCal tournament.

Although the last two games of their winter season ended in losses, the Jags have plenty to be excited about after becoming the first team in program history to ever reach the postseason under head coach Bryce Lassiter’s tutelage.

