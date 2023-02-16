A double from junior forward Zhubin Wahidi and a late goal from senior striker Francisco Baltazar were enough for the Kimball High boys soccer team to record the program’s first ever playoff win in a 3-1 victory over the Dixon Rams on Wednesday night.
The Jags were full of confidence and absolutely rampant to kick off their first California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section postseason appearance in Division 4, however the lack of a finishing touch in front of goal meant that the No. 3 seeded hosts would need overtime to reach the quarterfinals at Don Nicholson Stadium.
Everyone wearing the black of Kimball was up for this one. The Jags created chance after chance in the first half but when the ball simply refused to nestle in the back of the net, it did begin to feel like one of those nights.
“When you create so many chances and don’t finish, you’re leaving it up to chance,” Jags head coach Bryce Lassiter said after the game. “That’s what we did. But they worked hard until the end. They put in a good effort and it paid off.”
The Jags remained persistent and were able to break the deadlock in the 36th minute after Wahidi slotted the first of his two converted penalties into the bottom right corner of Dixon’s goal to give Kimball the lead.
The Jags played some terrific soccer for large parts of the game and were able to unlock the Rams defense at will. Baltazar had three opportunities to go face to face with the Dixon goalkeeper — unsuccessfully — before dropping deep and turning provider in the buildup to Wahidi’s spot kick.
Baltazar found junior winger Jeremy Miller — who never stopped making runs down the right sideline — with a gorgeous ball before Miller drilled a low cross across the face of the visitors’ goal, finding junior midfielder Trey Lassiter on the far side of the box.
Lassiter took a good touch, committed defender and was chopped down — giving the referee no choice but to point to the spot.
After the final whistle, man of the moment Wahidi revealed what his mindset was when standing over arguably two of the most important penalties of his career thus far.
“There was obviously a lot of pressure,” he said. “But you can’t let that get in your head. You have to remain focused and just put it in the net. It was a great team effort and a great win. Everyone played their part.”
Lassiter — who shined with his passing in the middle of the park — would eventually go on to win another penalty in second half of overtime which all but gave the Jags the win with Wahidi making no mistake once again. However, not before drama ensued in stoppage time of regulation.
With all of the missed chances, subconscious doubts and a defensive mindset slowly started to penetrate the minds of the Jags with the team dropping deeper and deeper to protect their lead in spite of that not really being their style.
However, that’s just how the game was unfolding. Driven by the fact that they were somehow still in it, the Rams grew in confidence and found their equalizer after a long hail Mary into the Jags’ box was brilliantly brought down and fizzed home by Gabriel Sierra.
The visiting bench erupted. Having rattled the bar with another hopeful effort 15 minutes prior, the Rams could sense that if they got one good look, they’d will the ball into junior goalkeeper Sahib Sandhu’s net. And they did.
Sandhu had an assured evening marshaling his back line and controlling his box with not many really troublesome shots heading his way. However, Sierra’s strike was unsaveable. And into overtime they went.
Kimball’s dominance didn’t warrant an extra 20 minutes being put into the players’ legs. But that’s soccer for you. If you don’t take your chances, more often than not, you will get punished.
The Jags responded to their punishment well. Though visibly running out of energy, they started overtime the livelier side and resumed their hunt for that meaningful premiere win in program history.
In the first half, Lassiter and Baltazar once again came close to regaining Kimball’s lead. In the second, it was Wahidi’s time to shine as Lassiter raced to chase down another great ball in behind before getting tangled up with a Dixon defender and falling inside the Rams’ box.
With the main official behind the play, the linesman waved his flag to call a foul. Penalty. Considering the flow of the game, it was perhaps a little soft. However, in the grand scheme of things, it was also no less than what Kimball deserved.
Cool as a cucumber, Wahidi stepped up and went the same way as the first time — but this time a little higher — to all but clinch the Jags’ place in the last four.
That goal was the knockout blow. With all the chips on the table, the Rams were in disbelief at how their chance to cause an upset came and went in a flash. And their lack of concentration late on resulted in Baltazar finally getting on the scoresheet.
The tireless Miller darted in behind once again with under two minutes remaining in the game and found Baltazar’s underlapping run cleverly after cutting inside from the right-hand side. Without much time to think this time around, the forward put his laces through the ball and rattled it in off the crossbar to put the game to bed.
It was such a big goal. Right at the death. For Kimball. For history. For Baltazar’s confidence moving forward with the Jags now set to face the No. 2 seeded Weston Ranch on Saturday.
Kimball’s No. 11 was relieved after the final whistle. That strike felt like some weight was lifted off his shoulders. As all good forwards do, Baltazar just kept shooting and he got his reward.
“I was so excited,” he said. “I should have finished my chances earlier so I was nervous that we would have to go to a penalty shootout. But I’m just happy about the win. We got it in the end.”
