The Mountain House girls’ varsity soccer team took a season opening 4-1 loss at the hands of the East Union Lancers at home on Friday, Nov. 18.
Sophomore midfielder/striker Kambrie Jehs was the lone silver lining on a generally cloudy day for the Lady Mustangs as she scored the team’s consolation goal on her only attempt on goal.
The offense as a whole was not ticking for the hosts with Lancers’ goalkeeper Madelynn Miske only forced into making one save in the game. On the other side, Mustangs’ senior shot stopper Andrea Coronado was kept busy with 14 saves on 18 shots faced, including a penalty kick.
The Lancers were in the mood for scoring in Mountain House with their pair of forwards sharing the wealth at the Mustangs’ expense. Kaylee Mejia put in an outstanding performance for the visitors, scoring twice and chipping in with an assist. Faith Perez also scored two to complete the damage.
The Mustangs will get a chance to implement the lessons that they learned against the Lancers in their second fixture on Nov. 30 against the Johansen Vikings at home in an early Western Athletic Conference (WAC) opener.
