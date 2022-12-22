The Mountain House High soccer program went on a win streak last week with both the boys’ and girls’ varsity teams recording back-to-back victories.

The boys’ team kicked off the week with a Thursday night thriller at local rivals Kimball in a come from behind 5-4 win. In soccer – nine times out of 10 – if you are down 4-1 at half-time, you are losing the game. However, the Mustangs pulled off the absolute unthinkable at Don Nicholson Stadium.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.