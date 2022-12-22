The Mountain House High soccer program went on a win streak last week with both the boys’ and girls’ varsity teams recording back-to-back victories.
The boys’ team kicked off the week with a Thursday night thriller at local rivals Kimball in a come from behind 5-4 win. In soccer – nine times out of 10 – if you are down 4-1 at half-time, you are losing the game. However, the Mustangs pulled off the absolute unthinkable at Don Nicholson Stadium.
Down and seemingly out, Mountain House was not ready to hang up their gloves and they fought to a miraculous comeback behind five goals from senior forward Montgomery Carey.
Carey then carried his goal-scoring form into the next game – just 24 hours later – as the Mustangs notched their first win of their Western Athletic Conference (WAC) campaign with a 3-0 shutout against Beyer.
The Mustangs built a 2-0 lead in the first half and put the dot over the ‘i’ in the second as Carey completed his hat-trick to make it 12 on the season and eight in the last two games. The Mustangs now sit at 4-3-1 (1-2-1 WAC) with league play set to continue after the New Year.
Lady Mustangs win second straight to get to .500
The girls’ team managed to even out their season before the Christmas break with a tight, 1-0 win over the Stagg Delta Kings last Thursday. The Lady Mustangs now sit at 4-4 (3-2 WAC).
The winner against Stagg came in the first half through junior full back Fuatai Mose. She was set up by sophomore forward Jayden Reynolds. Mose had two shots with both going on frame in the game. Junior forward Sofia Ramos and Tiana Torres also had two shots.
In between the sticks, senior goalkeeper Andrea Coronado kept a clean sheet, playing all 80 minutes and making five saves.
