Very often in sports — when a team, franchise, or program is looking for a big breakthrough moment — all it takes is for that one special player to come along and uplift everybody in the building.
At Mountain House High, the Mustangs boys soccer team just had their breakthrough moment as they clinched the program’s first ever playoff berth after tying the Grace Davis Spartans for first place in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) standings.
For the Mustangs, the emphasis is always on the team. However, this winter, it was the emergence of senior forward Montgomery Carey that has proved to be that special spark that the program has been longing for.
Carey put the team on his back in the regular season, leading the Mustangs to a 9-3-2 WAC record with his 34 goals and five assists in all competitions. Better known on and off the field as ‘Gummy,’ Carey scored five hat-tricks in league play as Mountain House won their last eight games to announce their postseason arrival in style.
“We’re not only excited to make it but we’re also excited to make it the way we did,” first year head coach Luis Montanez told the Tracy Press. “Winning the last eight games showed the kind of work that the kids put in. They found a way to win and they kept it. Now we can’t celebrate too much. We have to focus on the next challenge.”
Carey’s magic and spectacular goal scoring prowess have him ranked at No. 12 in the nation, No. 5 in the state and No. 1 in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section in goals scored.
However, in spite of his individual brilliance and recognizing that the things that he is doing out on the field are along the lines of extraordinary, the Mustangs No. 7 refused to take all of the plaudits — singing the praises of his teammates who help make the team tick.
“I do look at the numbers to remind myself that this is real and not just some fantasy that I’m living in,” Carey said. “It keeps me going for more. But I couldn’t do it without my team.
“Going into games, I know that I’m in a position where my job is to score. I know that I have to make something happen. I know that I have to lead the guys and keep them going. That leads to good results, good habits, and morale for the team. It motivates me to go further.”
Montanez — formerly the head coach of the Mustangs’ boys junior varsity team — has known Carey for a few years now. He realizes that his team is built around a special player. Montanez also revealed that even though he knew what Carey was capable of becoming from very early on, some of his on-pitch antics still do surprise him.
He recalled his team’s 5-4 victory over Kimball on Dec. 15 as one of those “you had to be there” moments. Though Carey did the unthinkable on several occasions over the course of the season, “his performance in that game was outrageous,” Montanez said.
“They (Kimball) step on the pitch and you can tell they are ready to go. They have very talented players and in the first half, we go down 4-1. We were lost. We didn’t know what we were doing. And then we came back and won. And who scored all of those goals? Gummy.
“I remember meeting him as a freshman and telling him that he’s going to do great things but he still has those games where I’m like ‘How are you doing this?’ I can’t explain it. But his fire in that game transferred to every single kid of the field. They all performed as a team and allowed him to do his magic. It was impressive.”
The Mustangs are taking a ton of momentum into their first ever postseason. In their last eight wins, they’ve only conceded five goals and kept five shutouts. Everything about the team says they’re a well-oiled machine — from the chemistry all the way through to the morale.
Carey also sounded off on what it means to him and his teammates to have a high-stake playoff game to look forward to next week.
“We’re buzzing,” he said, smiling from cheek to cheek. “It’s good for our momentum and confidence to come off a season like this. We’re ready to go into (the playoffs) and win. We’re ready to go far. We’re excited to see who we come up against and to go in and get after it and make something happen.”
The Mustangs will learn their playoff fate on Friday, Feb. 10. Their high league seeding could well earn them a home game for their premiere postseason appearance.
Carey is very much dialed in on the present. His performances and the numbers that he was able to put up on the way here have made him even hungrier for more. He wants to taste more glory with his brothers in his final year of high school soccer.
However, with the crunch time of the season looming, he also does have one eye on the future. It’s impossible not to. Carey’s hard work and dedication to the sport have put him in a terrific spot ahead of his transition to the intercollegiate level.
“When I get the chances, I always look to see what’s next for me,” Carey said. “I want to play in college and I want to play for a top school. I’m talking to a couple of Division 1 schools in the state and I would love to stay closer to home so I can be with my family and enjoy it with them.
“I’ve had them pushing me for soccer since I was three-years old and my dad has always told me that I need to work harder than the person next to me. Not only within the squad, but also in games. To show people who I am and let them know my name. So, this means the world to me.”
Before returning to the field to lead his group through another intense practice in preparation for the biggest game in program history, Montanez detailed what makes Carey a rare breed of player in the modern day and age.
His enthusiasm, work ethic and leadership skills are an example for others to reach. An example that all involved within the program eagerly want to reach. Carey’s personality and hunger to win are contagious and with him on the field, the Mustangs will always have a chance.
“When it comes down to hard work, he doesn’t just lead by example and performance,” Montanez said. “He leads as an example for other kids to follow. We have kids that are new to the game or don’t have the same experience and he uses his to help them succeed. He’s a leader on the field, in the game, in practice; he’s always here. That trait is hard to find in every kid. We’re lucky to have him.”
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
