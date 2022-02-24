The Kimball High girls soccer team was moments away from winning a section title on Wednesday in Sacramento.
A late goal in stoppage time for the Pioneer Patriots of Woodland, and eventually a couple of blocked shots in the penalty kick shootout at the end, denied the Jaguars a win in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4 championship game at Cosumnes River College.
“Even though we had an unfortunate turn of events, we should have won the game,” said Kimball senior Elissa Guiliacci. “I think that we still played our hearts out and we still played through this season the best we that we could. We should have won. We should have come out champs, but we’ve still got more games to come.”
The loss doesn’t end the Jaguars’ season. By making it to the section final they’ve qualified for the NorCal Regional Tournament starting next week, with brackets to be released Sunday and games to begin on Tuesday.
A strong defensive effort from both the Jaguars (14-8-3, 7-4-1 Valley Oak League) and the Patriots (15-2-3, 11-0-1 Golden Empire League) translated to limited scoring opportunities through the contest.
Kimball senior goalkeeper Jordan Claire had four saves in the first half and the Pioneer goalie blocked two shots.
The pressure on the Kimball goal intensified in the second half. Kimball freshman defender Brooklyn Vanderlip and senior sweeper Allyson Thompson responded to the Pioneer attacks. The Patriots still got off some shots, with Claire blocking five more shots on goal.
Kimball’s chances included shots from sophomore Mia Leval and seniors Mariya Hinojosa and Charlize Castro, some just missing wide or high, with the Pioneer goalie blocking three shots.
The Jaguars got on the scoreboard in the 78th minute when Thompson took a free kick from about 30 yards out on the left, placing the ball in front of the goal where sophomore Emily Chacon was in position to score on a header.
The Patriots increased their pressure on the Kimball goal in the final minutes and in stoppage time. Claire blocked a free kick up the middle, and Pioneer’s last chance to score was a corner kick from the right side. The ball went past the goal, but Pioneer kept control of the ball on the left side and made the shot across the goal and into an opening on the right side, tying it up 1-1 moments before the final whistle.
After two 10-minute overtime periods the contest went to five rounds of penalty kicks. Pioneer made two shots and missed another that bounced off the left post. Chacon made a shot for Kimball, and the Pioneer goalie blocked Kimball’s next shots from junior Priscilla Gonzalez and Hinojosa. Pioneer sent another shot high, and Leval fired a shot into the left side of the goal to tie it up 2-2. Pioneer made its next shot, and the Patriots’ goalie blocked Thompson’s shot for the 3-2 advantage and the win.
Even with the loss the Jaguars stayed upbeat, knowing that their season continues next week at the regional tournament.
“No matter the end result we still have the same heart and passion for each other and the game,” said Guiliacci, who is in her fourth year on the Jaguar team. “To see not only our team this year, to see the whole system develop the way it did, to develop to a full united team, it’s amazing. I’ve been on a team where technically we’ve had some of the best players but haven’t made it this far. We have the best set of girls and that’s why we’re here.”
Castro added that her team still proved itself, regardless of the final score.
“I’m so proud of us. We had so much potential and we should have won the game,” she said. “We just have to leave this game behind and get ready for upcoming games and keep pushing. Never give up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.