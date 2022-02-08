Six local soccer teams have made the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, including two who begin their championship tournaments at home.
The West High boys (7-4-4, 3-4-3 Tri-City Athletic League), the fourth-place team in the TCAL, are the No. 10 seed in Division 2, and will travel to No. 7 Cordova High of Rancho Cordova for a 6 p.m. game on Thursday. Cordova (14-2-4, 8-0-2 Greater Sacramento League) is the co-champion of the GSL.
The Millennium boys (13-7-6, 9-2-3 Central California Athletic Alliance/Mountain Valley League) are the No. 5 seed in Division 6, and will travel to No. 4 Summerville High (5-4-3, 4-2-3 Mother Lode League) in Tuolumne for a 6 p.m. game Thursday. Summerville is the second-place team in the MLL, and the Falcons are the third-place team from the CCAA/MVL.
The Kimball girls (11-8-2, 7-4-1 Valley Oak League) are the No. 5 seed in Division 4 and will host No. 12 Venture Academy (12-9-0, 8-6-0 Central California Athletic Alliance/Mountain Valley League) of Stockton at 6 p.m. Friday at Kimball High. The Jaguars are the third-place team in the VOL, and Venture Academy is the fourth-place team in the CCAA/MVL.
The Millennium High girls (14-7-0, 12-2-0 Central California Athletic Alliance) are the No. 4 seed in Division 6, and will host No. 5 Golden Sierra (14-6-2, 11-0-1 Sierra Delta League) on Friday at a location to be announced. The Falcons are co-champions of the CCAA/MVL, and Golden Sierra is the champion of the SDL.
Tracy High’s girls (9-5-1, 8-2-0 Tri-City Athletic League) are the No. 10 seed in Division 1, and travel to No. 7 Turlock High (15-4-0, 7-3-0 Central California Athletic League) on Friday for a 6 p.m. game. Tracy tied with Lincoln for first place in the TCAL, and Turlock is the third-place team in the CCAL.
The Mountain House girls (11-8-1, 9-4-1 Western Athletic Conference) are the No. 13 seed in Division 3, and will travel to Merced to face No. 4 El Capitan (10-3-2, 9-1-2 Central California Conference) on Friday in a 6 p.m. game. The Mustangs are the third-place team in the WAC, and El Capitan is the champion of the CCC.
