This week Troy Dayak saw fulfillment of his most recent effort to make Tracy a nationally recognized source for the next generation of women’s soccer stars.
Working through Girls Academy, Dayak and West Coast Soccer, the competitive soccer club he founded in 2011, hosted the Girls Academy Talent ID Northwest Conference Event at Legacy Fields.
“I love seeing the competitive environment grow right here in Tracy, where for many years players from Tracy and the surrounding area had to travel far away to get quality soccer,” said Dayak, a director for the Girls Academy Northwest Conference, on Monday during a break in the day’s events.
“This is the first inaugural event for the GA and to be able to have it here right in Tracy, California, for the first one ever, instead of a massive park somewhere else in California or Washington. It’s unheard of.”
For one day on Monday, Dayak and a group of other coaches and staff from the Girls Academy Northwest Conference ran girls in four age groups through training exercises in the morning, and then put them on the fields for games in the afternoon.
The goal, according to Eric Henderson, Talent ID Director for the Northwest Conference, was to gather all of the top players from eight Girls Academy-affiliated clubs around California and Washington and see which players have the talent and skills to take the next step to the Girls Academy national talent identification event.
“We look at the four pillars of the game: technical, tactical, physical and mental, and then you look for those players that have that little bit special extra, because they’re all really, really good players,” Henderson said.
“Maybe they’re super-athletic or they have super technical ability or a good passer, or they can score goals. Something that gives them that little bit of an edge over other players.”
Henderson said that Girls Academy conferences across the U.S. are hosting the same types of identification camps, all with an eye out for the players who will qualify for the national camp later this summer at a date and location to be determined.
“All of these staff here are rating these players and ranking them so we can send our list on to the national, and they’ll pick hopefully a few of these players.”
Each of the four age groups had 36 or more players, enough so that each group could have a game in the afternoon with enough players for substitutions.
Bailey Gualco, a junior at Tracy High who plays for the Bulldogs varsity girls soccer team and the West Coast Soccer ’04 Wicked team, is among the local girls striving to be among those top players.
“This is such an incredible opportunity, for not only myself but everyone here. It’s a chance to get acknowledged by these top coaches, especially with the national team being here,” she said.
“We each get to show what we’re made of on the field, and really play with the best players around in your area, which in my opinion only makes you better,” she added. “Just pushing yourself past your limits, trying your hardest and leaving it all out there. This is so exciting and I’m so blessed to be here today.”
Local players also included Allyson “Taz” Thompson, a Kimball High junior who plays for the Jaguars varsity team and also West Coast Wicked.
“It’s a really good honor,” she said. “With the different clubs and teams from different states, it’s a really good challenge for me to play against them. It develops me more and more for college.”
Dayak said that his ultimate goal is to see the girls that come through his program qualify for the country’s top programs, be they NCAA teams or the U.S. Women’s National Team.
“My involvement really was to put us on the map as a competitive environment and get the Girls Academy recognized,” Dayak said.
“You can see the talent here is unbelievable. We have players that are in the national team pool, so you’ll see these girls on TV playing for the U.S. women’s U17 national team, U16 national team, and maybe in the full national team in the next year or two. You’re seeing future Olympians, future World Cup stars right here. Being a former Olympian and former World Cup player, this is what I’ve dreamed of doing right in my hometown.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.